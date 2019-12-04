Chris Martin in a recent interview has revealed he ended up being homophobic when he was trying to understand his sexuality in his teenage years.

Chris Martin who is currently busy promoting his eighth album "Everyday Life" for Coldplay sat down for a conversation with Rolling Stone founder Jann S. Wenner. The singer held no bars as he opened up about his struggle with sexuality, religion and childhood.

The lead vocalist of the band "Coldplay" says he struggled to fit in at his boarding school and questioned his sexuality, which created "terrible turmoil" for him.

"When I went to boarding school, I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, 'If I'm gay, I'm completely f---ed for eternity'... And I was a kid, like, you know, discovering sexuality ... 'Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that, I can't be this.' I was terrified," Martin said.

"It can be brutal until you realize everyone is going through this," the singer added.

Martin who shares two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, says it was his religious upbringing that led him to believe homosexuality was "wrong" and caused further turmoil. "At about 15-and-a-half, I don't know what happened, but I was like, 'Yeah, so what?' and then it all just stopped overnight.It was very interesting," the "Viva La Vida" performer said.

The 42-year-old said he can't specifically point out what changed his viewpoint, but his religious beliefs were altered as a result, and that's why he no longer subscribes to any single belief system. The singer says: "It's not really any one religion, for me. For me, God is everything and everybody and it's love, it's the miracle in every cell of everything, and the vastness of the mystery. ... It's everybody, and everybody is precious and everything here as part of the grand design."

The Grammy-winning singer who is currently dating "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson, admits being in a much better place now and said with Coldplay's latest album "Everyday Life", they have tried to create something "unfiltered and empathetic."

"It's the first time we really said what we think about some things. And it's trying to be empathetic and it's a bit unfiltered. It's completely unfiltered. It's very raw and pure. All we have to do now is follow the muse," Martin concluded.