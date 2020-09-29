Pregnant Chrissy Teigen updated fans about her health on Monday through social media and revealed that she had a blood transfusion because of all the bleeding.

The "Cravings" author shared several Instagram Stories to tell her fans what has been going on since she got hospitalized for serious bleeding. She admitted that it feels strange to have someone else's blood coursing through her veins.

"I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me. I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have," Teigen said.

"So I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It's just like an IV, except it's not fluids, it's human blood," she continued adding that she had to take Benadryl due to an allergic reaction to the blood. The allergy made her think, "Oh, whose blood is this?"

Teigen jokingly said, "there would be so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA person that would be like, 'This is Chrissy's blood? Noooooo!'" The next videos showed the model giving in to her sweet cravings for icecream and chocolate.

The "LipSync Battle" alum is in the hospital following recent serious issues involving her third pregnancy. On Sunday, she told her fans that she has been on "super serious bed rest" for weeks because she has been bleeding for a month. Even if she is just lying in bed there would be blood, and she clarified that it is not spotting.

Teigen assured those who gave her unsolicited advice about her condition that her doctors know what is best for her. She asked them to stop with their guessing games and to just trust that she has "very good doctors who know what they're doing." She said there is so much more going on with her pregnancy that she has not told her fans since she only wants to "keep things so simple" for them.