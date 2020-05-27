Chrissy Teigen is saying goodbye to ample breasts as she reveals that she is going under the knife to have her breast implants removed.

The former "Sports Illustrated" model told her fans on Tuesday that she is getting the surgery "soon." She shared her decision after fans became curious as to why she had herself tested for COVID-19. She said she had to do it ahead of the surgery.

Teigen said that the implants have done wonderful things for her for over a decade. But now, she is just done with them. She admitted that part of her reason for having them removed is the discomfort. She said she misses being able to lie down on her belly without having to worry about her chest. Likewise, she misses not having to worry about dress fittings.

"A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey! [sic]) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out!" she wrote on Instagram, adding, "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

The "Lip Sync Battle" alum told her fans not to worry about her since she will still have boobs, just that "they'll be pure fat," which according to her should be what breasts are supposed to be. She called her boobs "a dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, approved of Teigen's decision and assured her that it will be "life changing" once the implants are out. She said she had hers removed last year because they were making her "so sick." Her fans also wished her luck with the surgery and approved of her decision.

"I had mine removed and it was the best decision ever. Laying comfy, buying button downs...it was a gift I gave back to myself," one fan tweeted.

The 34-year-old TV personality had her breast implants when she was 20 years old. She said they were "more for a swimsuit thing" because she wanted her breasts to look perky when she poses while lying on her back. She had her breasts filled out so they would become "rounder and firmer."

However, her opinion on breast implants changed after giving birth to her kids with musician John Legend. The boobs "fill up with milk and they deflate and now I'm screwed" she said. She admitted that she had wanted the surgery sooner but the pandemic put a hold to her plans.