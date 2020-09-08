Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Monday to update her fans about her pregnancy and revealed that she experiences spotting and pain.

The 33-year-old mum-of-two is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend. She has been sharing some pregnancy wellness updates on Twitter and Instagram since news of the baby broke in August.

On her recent Instagram post, Teigen shared that she had a scare because she had "little bits of spotting or pain." She shared a video that showed her getting an ultrasound and her firstborn Luna joined her. The young girl even at one point did the checkup on her mum and exclaimed "I see it" when she saw movements in her belly.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," she wrote.

"One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own," Teigen added and assured her fans that "all is well."

In the same post, the "Cravings" author shared her thoughts that "there should be vanity ultrasound places." She thanked her generous doctor for giving her photos, unlike others who she said "rush you along."

"I want a full in vitro photo shoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol," Teigen wrote.

It is not known how far the model is in her pregnancy although she could still be in her first trimester. In a previous post, she showed her baby belly while wearing a sports bra and unbuttoned bottoms. She posed for a photo with interior designer Jake Arnold and joked about loving their baby.

Teigen's recent pregnancy update comes after she told her fans that she had a neck botox injection to treat her pregnancy headaches. She said she gets the pain because she grinds her teeth so much when pregnant.