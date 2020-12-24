Chrissy Teigen is learning to recover from the loss of her baby after a miscarriage earlier this year, despite a slight bump in her tummy that serves as a painful reminder of the tragedy. The author recently opened up about dealing with the heartbreak, and noted that she "will never be pregnant again."

Teigen recently took to Instagram to share her moments of grief. Alongside a picture of herself holding her tummy, the 35-year-old wrote: "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been."

"And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," the "Lip Sync Battle" host added.

In her post, Teigen noted that she loves being pregnant "so, so much" and is "sad" she will never be pregnant again.

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx," she concluded.

Teigen shares two children with her husband John Legend, a son called Miles and a daughter named Luna. She had announced on October 1 that she suffered a miscarriage in her 20th week of pregnancy.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy had shared in an Instagram post at the time.

A few weeks later, the mother-of-two explained her reasons for being so open with her followers about her difficult pregnancy journey. She wrote, "I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won't pour them out at all."

Last month, Teigen and Legend told PEOPLE that they have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" recently.

"You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm okay with that," Teigen said.