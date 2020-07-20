Chrissy Teigen took to social media to prove to naysayers that she really had her breast implants removed .

The "Cravings" author gave netizens a look at the scars from her breast surgery through a video she shared on Instagram Story. In it, she wore a yellow bikini and revealed the scars from under the top.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because believe it...these are the scars," she said.

Teigen followed up the video with a rather graphic photo taken during the surgery. The censored image showed some markings and the stitches on her breasts.

"Trust me lol," she wrote.

Teigen also shared another image taken prior to the surgery. She gave the camera a peace sign and captioned the photo, "don't forget to keep up with your paps and have your boobs touched even though the world is ending!!"

The 34-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model went under the knife earlier in June to have the breast implants she had when she was in her 20s removed. She had them taken out because they were getting uncomfortable and gave her trouble finding tops to wear that fit her chest.

Apparently, Teigen has since recovered from the sores the surgery brought afterward. She credited her daughter Luna for making her feel better even for "half a minute" following the operation. She also thanked her husband, musician John Legend, for taking care of her and their kids while she was indisposed.

Despite being sore, Legend praised his wife for celebrating Father's Day with him. He said she prepared a fancy meal for him at their backyard. He said the kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, were also mindful of their mother's condition post-surgery. They did not sit on her too much.

Teigen had her breast implants when she was still modeling swimsuits for Sports Illustrated magazine. She revealed in an interview that she had them to make her breasts look perky when she had to pose sideways during photoshoots. She is now over them especially after two kids, and assured her fans that she is fine without them.