Earthquakes, those sudden, powerful shudders of the ground, have always inspired a mixture of fear and wonder. Yet, for many believers, these seismic events carry a deeper, more profound significance.

Is it possible that the Bible actually points to these geological upheavals as clear indicators that we are approaching the end of days?

Seismic Activity: A Prophetic Message

In Scripture, Jesus directly warned in Matthew 24:7 and Luke 21:11 that 'famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places' would count among the events that occur before His return. According to a report by the Church of Jesus Christ, these natural disruptions fit into a wider collection of heavenly indicators, alongside conflicts, immorality, and various other world disasters.

We are experiencing the increase of Cat 5 hurricanes, worldwide fires, flooding, and intensification of earthquakes converging like never before.

These are the Birth Pains JESUS spoke about in Matt. 24:7-8

Science says it’s Climate Change;

Bible says it’s Prophecy#JESUS SAVES pic.twitter.com/jUEmEw7II2 — JESUSisComingSoon🕚 (@GoodShepherd316) September 10, 2023

This naturally prompts the thought: could these significant disturbances be intended to spur humanity toward spiritual readiness, signifying that 'the time of the Lord's return is imminent'?

'Birth Pangs' of a New Beginning

Matthew's Gospel documents that Jesus spoke of these calamities as the 'beginning of sorrows' or 'birth pangs' (Matthew 24:8). As an article from Bible Study Tools clarifies, this image proposes that just like contractions grow stronger before a child is born, these disasters might grow more frequent and severe leading up to the arrival of God's Kingdom.

The whole idea represents both difficulty and optimism — upheaval before a spiritual restoration.

How We Understand the Signs

The understanding of whether a particular earthquake indicates the end of days is not something everyone agrees on. Numerous religious scholars consider these kinds of links to be a question of individual or church teaching, rather than a simple, direct cause and effect.

Creepy. Nabasa ko lang somewhere 👀👀👀



Cebu quake ~"10"pm

Baguio quake ~"10"am

Davao quake ~"10"am



Three major quakes within "10" days.



The last one happened ~"10"am "10-10"-25



10th letter of the alphabet is "J".



Jeremiah 10:10 says: pic.twitter.com/rTGfzg2nGB — CitizenCass 🐈 🐾 (@CitizenCass) October 10, 2025

Although Jesus listed earthquakes as one of the final indicators, He also mentioned famines, pestilences, and wars — suggesting a larger prophetic pattern instead of just one precise prediction for the conclusion of the world.

The Great Earthquake in Revelation

The prophetic Book of Revelation likewise mentions a massive tremor that occurs alongside God's judgment. BibleRef.com clarifies that Revelation 16:18 discusses 'a great earthquake, such as there had not been since humanity came to be upon the earth, so great an earthquake was it, and so mighty.'

The site interprets this occurrence as a symbol of God's final action, which signifies the downfall of global dominance and the start of Christ's governance.

More Than Just Ground Shaking

While literal earthquakes have long inspired both human fear and great wonder, numerous Bible experts view them symbolically — as disturbing not simply the planet, but also people's inner lives and communities.

According to churchofjesuschrist.org, believers are encouraged to view these 'signs of the times' as reminders to remain steadfast and spiritually prepared, rather than as instruments of panic.

The Enduring Question

Regardless of whether they are understood literally or symbolically, earthquakes have been a continuous element in Christian end-times theology, serving as a caution of heavenly might and approaching condemnation.

The purpose of these dramatic signs is often framed not as a terror for the faithful, but as a final call for diligence and spiritual preparation. They remind humanity that the present era will eventually yield to a new, unshakable Kingdom.

With the globe still experiencing major shifts — both physical and ethical — followers keep asking the same thing: are these movements simply geological occurrences, or do they sound like the arrival of the returning Messiah?