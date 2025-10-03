In a dramatic display of symbolism, Pope Leo XIV blessed a block of ice to challenge climate change deniers and urge political leaders to act.

The gesture was performed at a global gathering south of Rome marking the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si, the late Pope Francis' ecological encyclical. Standing before a melting glacier fragment, Pope Leo invoked his predecessor's environmental legacy while chastising those who mock climate science. He called on leaders to act with courage rather than delay, and invited attendees to join the effort.

A Symbolic Act Against Denial

Pope Leo stood before the frozen water and pronounced his blessing amid muted applause. He then turned to the crowd and asked: 'Will you join with us?' His remarks were directed at sceptics who 'ridicule those who speak of global warming'. He firmly pledged the Church's commitment to planetary care, building on Francis' message.

The pontiff's remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump addressed the UN and dismissed climate change as a 'con job'. By referencing Francis' encyclicals, Leo positioned himself as a spiritual heir. He quoted the 2023 follow‑up document which criticised leaders who deny environmental harm and shift blame to the poor.

Environmental Call to Action

Pope Leo addressed roughly 1,000 delegates from environmental and indigenous groups, saying that national governments must face the crisis head on. He emphasised that the upcoming UN climate conference should heed both the 'cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor'. His stage featured a large block of ice from Greenland, its melting intended as a visual admonition.

He reiterated that Christians cannot love God while despising creation, saying: 'we cannot call ourselves disciples of Jesus Christ without participating in his outlook on creation'. He urged a change of heart towards what he called a fragile and wounded world. He spoke of creation care as integral to Christian duty.

The pope also revealed plans to transform a field north of Rome into a solar farm, which will help make Vatican City the world's first carbon‑neutral state. He said that his environmental direction is not purely symbolic but supported by tangible infrastructure choices.

Statements on Life Issues

Beyond ecological concerns, Leo addressed moral debates in the US context. When asked about a proposed award for Senator Dick Durbin by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, Leo called for consistency in pro‑life arguments. He questioned those who oppose abortion but support capital punishment or harsh immigration policies.

He stated that Church doctrine rejects both abortion and capital punishment under all circumstances. He also appealed for humane treatment of migrants, citing biblical imperatives to welcome the stranger. These comments appeared hours before Durbin declined the award.

A New Pope with American Roots

Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, was elected pope in May 2025 and has already made his views on US policy clear. Early in his papacy, he was asked if he had 'any message for the United States'. The pope replied with one word: 'Many', then later added: 'God bless you all'.

The pontiff has voiced criticism of the US administration's deportation of a father to El Salvador, asking: 'Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?' He also shared critical views of some Christian political stances, notably against policies that separate children from their parents.

Though American by birth, Leo has been described as the 'least American of the Americans' regarding his approach to papal leadership. In his remarks this week, he aligned himself with Francis' ecological crusade, and used the dramatic blessing of ice to sharpen his message against climate denial.