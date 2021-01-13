A representative for Chuck Norris denied in a statement on Tuesday that the actor participated in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol after a photo of a lookalike circulated on social media.

Erik Kritzer refuted claims that the 80-year-old was at the pro-Donald Trump riots in Washington D.C. on Jan 6. He was nowhere near the Capitol as he was in Texas.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," Kritzer told People and revealed that the action star "remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

Norris trended on Twitter on Monday shortly after the Trump supporter, who has since been identified as Matthew Bledsoe, posted a selfie of himself and the look-alike. The photo prompted questions about whether the actor was really at the riots as Bledsoe also called the other man in the photo "Chuck Norris."

However, others were quick to point out that it could not have been "The Delta Force" star in the pic because the man looks younger.

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

"That is NOT Chuck Norris...regardless of plastic surgery the facial bone structure is completely different," one commenter said in response to another who claimed the hair gave it away and that he looks younger because of botox.

Norris is pro-Trump so it explains why people would think it was him in the viral photo. He endorsed the Republican during his 2016 presidential campaign against former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton. But a netizen pointed out that just because he is a Trump supporter does not mean he participated in the deadly riot which cost the lives of five people.

"Yeah dude I literally met the guy a few years back and he's not exactly a spring chicken. That 'Chuck Norris' looks way younger in that photo. I'm sure he is a republican but I doubt he's a Trump supporter let alone to the point where he'll threaten lives over it," another wrote.

Norris was not the only celebrity mistaken to have participated in the U.S. Capitol riot. Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay also denied he was the man pictured in a buffalo-horned headdress, who has since been identified as American activist Jake Angeli.