Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby No. 3, the couple announced on social media on Thursday.

The pop-star took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her flaunting her blossoming baby bump in a red bikini on a huge rock formation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. "Number 3," the 34-year-old captioned the post.

The NFL star also took to his Instagram account to share the news. The 31-year-old used the same caption but used a hilarious picture where his face was in full focus while a blurred Ciara could only be seen far in the background.

Three happens to be a significant number for the athlete, as it is his official number as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The footballer can also be seen wearing a diamond "3" necklace in the photo, reports E! News.

Russell Wilson's teammates congratulated the couple on his Instagram post. Duane Brown wrote: "Congrats," while Justin Britt commented "Yessir! Congrats." The official Instagram account of Wilson Football also joined in the celebration and wrote: "A new member joining #TeamWilson! Congratulations to you both!"

The couple who is currently enjoying a family trip on the island is already parents to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, two, and Future Zahir Wilburn, five, that the singer shares with her ex-fiance'- rapper Future.

Ciara and Wilson first started dating in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Back in 2015, when Sienna wasn't born, Ciara had opened up to E! News about her son Future Jr., and said she loves being a mother.

"I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son. I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he's grounding me and putting things into perspective for me," the "Level Up" singer said.

"It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don't sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son," she added.