Mary Trump is now free to promote the tell-all book she wrote about her family and her uncle Donald Trump, the president of the United States, after a New York Supreme Court judge lifted a restraining order that prevented her from publicising it.

Now that the book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" is free to make it to the shelves, gossip columnist Cindy Adams has criticised it and its author saying that Mary Trump is "drawing blood to make money."

In an article written for Page Six, the 90-year-old recalled her interactions with the Trump family to defend Donald Trump, and called the book "a vendetta written by a zero who's scratching for 10 minutes of fame."

The gossip columnist started the article by denying the claims of a feud between the POTUS and his sister Maryanne reported in the new book written by "Donald's nasty nobody nothing niece." Adams further wrote: "What I've witnessed is that money, estates, inheritances, trusts and wills turn families evil. So, to make a buck you make a book."

Referring to former national security adviser John Bolton who wrote a book on Trump titled "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir," the columnist wrote: "Like Bolton, who can't hold a job and wants to cash in, these losers are literary medics. Drawing blood to make money."

She also denied Mary's claims that Donald Trump is a "cruel bully, a consummate cheater, and a sociopath, shaped by his emotionally abusive father, Fred Trump Sr." and wrote: "This niece's need to get noticed got another item wrong. She paints ugliness between the president and his father she calls a "sociopath." Let me tell you about that. Only once was Donald angry with me. Bitterly angry. Why? Because I had not attended the invitation to his father's funeral. I remember his words: "You disrespected my father."

Mary's 240-pages book is set to be released on Tuesday by Simon & Schuster. The description of the book says that the trained psychologist "brings an incisive wit and unexpected humor to sometimes grim, often confounding family events" and is, among her family, "the only Trump willing to tell the truth."