Prince Harry recently claimed that he had expressed "concerns" about the Saudi billionaire who was allegedly offered a British title in exchange for donations to Prince Charles's charity, but Clarence House staff says they never received his warnings.

The statement released by Prince Harry's spokesperson did not specify whom he alerted about his misgivings regarding the Saudi tycoon Dr. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Clarence House insiders have now clarified that it wasn't them who had the alleged conversation with the Duke of Sussex.

A source from Clarence House told The Telegraph, "No one can remember that here." Another insider close to Prince Charles claimed that there had been no talks between Prince Charles's household and Prince Harry's household about Mr. Mahfouz during the routine meetings between the private secretaries of the households where concerns can be raised.

Private discussions between Harry and Charles are not recorded, but the Duke hasn't said that he had personally warned his father about his reservations regarding the businessman.

Royal experts have said that Harry's clarification is indicative of his sour relations with his father, and will have an impact on the heir apparent's reign as the King of the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker who had filed a criminal complaint about the cash-for-honours scandal three months ago, said that Harry's statement could also become an important lead in the investigation of the case.

Baker told Mail Online, "The tide of sleaze is lapping at Prince Charles' door and his son can see it. Harry is trying to protect himself and is clearly saying to his dad: Don't drag me into it. If police speak to Charles he will likely tell them: "I knew nothing about it." If that's what he says then Harry's statement becomes more important and police may then want to speak to him, although that could be more problematic because he lives abroad."

Although Clarence House has said that they are prepared to help the cops in the investigation of the case, Baker said that the police "have been reluctant to investigate the Royal Family," like in the case of Prince Andrew, and are trying to do the same with Prince Charles.