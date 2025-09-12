US president Donald Trump's video response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has triggered widespread online debate over possible artificial intelligence manipulation.

A visual glitch in the clip, shared hours after Kirk's killing at Utah Valley University, has fuelled concerns over deepfakes eroding public trust in politics and media.

Trump Condemns Killing in White House Video

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University in what police described as a targeted 'political assassination,' according to What's Trending.

Hours after the attack, Trump released a pre-recorded message from the White House condemning the killing as 'a dark moment for America' and vowing to crack down on political violence.

Visual Glitch Fuels AI Claims

Roughly 19 seconds into the video, Trump's pinky finger briefly appeared to vanish, prompting speculation online.

The video immediately drew scrutiny on social media. Viewers pointed to a moment when Trump's pinky finger seemed to vanish.

Some users suggested the clip had been generated or altered by artificial intelligence. In contrast, others said it was more likely the product of routine editing or video compression glitches, What's Trending reported.

Routine Editing or Technical Error?

Video editors commenting on social media suggested the anomaly resembled a jump cut, possibly caused by splicing two takes together.

Other explanations include rendering faults, colour filtering, or low-quality compression, which are common on digital platforms.

Experts Urge Caution

Digital media experts cautioned against rushing to label the video a deepfake. Writing in Fast Company, Chris Stokel-Walker stressed that glitches are often technical rather than deceptive.

Hany Farid, professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, told San.com that there was 'no evidence' the Trump clip had been generated by artificial intelligence.

He noted that while deepfake technology is advancing, anomalies alone cannot be taken as proof of manipulation.

Deepfake Fears Threaten Trust in Politics

Analysts warn that the growing suspicion surrounding political videos highlights a new risk: even authentic footage can be undermined by claims of fakery. As Stokel-Walker noted, 'we are entering an era where seeing is no longer believing'.

Experts caution that such doubts can be weaponised by political actors, making it easier to dismiss damaging footage as fabricated.

Attention Diverted from Kirk's Death

The debate over whether Trump's message was authentic has shifted public focus from Kirk's assassination to questions of digital trust.

Commentators argue that conspiracy theories surrounding deepfakes risk overshadowing the gravity of political violence and undermining collective responses.

Call for Media Literacy and Detection Tools

Forensic evidence to date shows no manipulation of Trump's video. However, the controversy underscores the pressing need for enhanced media literacy and more effective AI detection tools to enable the public to distinguish between authentic and synthetic content.

While investigators continue to probe the circumstances of Kirk's assassination, the controversy over Trump's response has taken on a life of its own, serving as a reminder that in today's media environment, every clip is vulnerable to doubt.