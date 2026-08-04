OnlyFans creators are warning that AI-generated deepfakes are being used to impersonate them, scam fans, and create serious safety risks. Creators say fake accounts are becoming increasingly convincing as artificial intelligence replicates their faces and voices. Some fans have reportedly sent money to scammers believing they were speaking to genuine creators, while others have turned up at creators' homes after building relationships with impersonators.

According to a report by USA TODAY, the rise of AI-powered impersonation is not only affecting creators' earnings but is also raising concerns about their personal safety. Elaina St. James, who says she has earned more than $1.5 million on OnlyFans since joining the platform in 2021, recently discovered a fake TikTok account using AI to animate one of her photographs and mimic her voice. Although the video appeared realistic, she recognised it as fake because of subtle flaws in facial movements and expressions.

She says her experience reflects a wider problem facing online creators as deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated.

AI Is Making Impersonation More Convincing

Fake accounts have existed on social media for years, but creators say artificial intelligence has made impersonation far easier. Instead of relying on basic image editing, scammers can now generate realistic videos, clone voices and alter photographs within minutes. That has made it more difficult for fans to distinguish genuine creators from fake accounts.

The problem extends beyond the adult content industry. Entrust's 2025 Identity Fraud Report found that deepfake fraud attempts occurred at a rate of roughly one every five minutes during 2024, reflecting the rapid growth of AI-enabled identity fraud.

Fans Are Losing Money to Scammers

Jessieanna Campbell says she regularly receives messages from fans who believe they have been speaking directly with her. She says many conversations begin on TikTok before moving to Snapchat or other messaging platforms. Scammers then ask fans to send money through Cash App for exclusive content before blocking them once payment has been made.

Campbell says confused fans often return to her looking for answers. 'I get messages all the time, like, 'Hey, why did you take my $150 and block me?' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'

She says the scams make it harder for genuine fans to know which accounts are authentic.

Some Fans Have Appeared at Creators' Homes

For Shaghana Doyle, the impact has moved beyond the internet. She says people who were deceived by fake accounts have turned up outside her home believing they had developed genuine relationships with her.

Doyle says the incidents have made her feel unsafe at times when leaving her home alone. She says some people spend months communicating with impersonators before believing they know her personally. If they later meet her in public and realise she has never spoken to them, she fears the situation could become dangerous. 'There are people out there that are gonna snap and it puts me in a dangerous position where I could be hurt or killed,' she says.

Creators Say AI Violates Consent

Doyle says there is a clear difference between the content she chooses to publish and material created using AI without her permission. She says scammers have altered her appearance by changing her hair colour and creating fabricated videos using her face, voice, and body.

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Campbell says she has also found AI-generated nude images created from ordinary Instagram photographs where she was fully clothed. She says adult content creation depends on consent and agreed boundaries. AI-generated images ignore those boundaries by producing material that she never agreed to create. Campbell also says fake content affects her earnings because people can access fabricated material instead of paying for official content.

Creators Are Spending Thousands to Fight Back

Jaimie Smiles says she began paying for online takedown services shortly after entering the industry. She first subscribed to a basic service before upgrading to one costing around $150 each month.

St. James says she has spent thousands of dollars trying to remove fake accounts and protect her followers from scams.

One of the companies helping creators is Takedown Piracy. Its co-chief executive, Reba Rocket, says the company has removed nearly 400 million copyright infringements. Rocket says AI has transformed online piracy because criminals can now generate large volumes of convincing fake content within minutes instead of relying on traditional editing software. She says stronger international cooperation and improved legal protections would help remove material hosted on overseas servers more effectively.