"COD Mobile" Season 11 Ultimate Frontier will finally arrive on December 14 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET bringing in new content to spice up players' gaming experience during the holiday season. The update will introduce many goodies such as a new Battle Pass, Weapon Blueprints, Operators, and various space and holiday-themed items.

'COD Mobile' Seasons 11's new weapon

Perhaps one of the items players are most excited about is the new weapon that will be introduced in the "COD Mobile" Season 11. This season's Battle Pass Free Tiers will bring in the full-auto bullpup EM2 Assault Rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For players excited to get the new weapon, here are the details on getting the assault rifle this season.

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season: How to get the EM2 Assault Rifle

The new EM2 Assault Rifle will be a Tier 21 free reward in the new Season 11 Battle Pass. This means that players need to keep playing the game to unlock the new Assault Rifle.

Of course, it is still possible to unlock the Assault Rifle a bit faster than other players. This is done by purchasing the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle for 220 CP or 520 CP, respectively, according to Ginx.tv.

Purchasing the Battle Pass will also give players 25% Extra Battle Pass XP and more rewards as they continue to complete the Battle Pass. Players will get the rewards mentioned above if they opt to buy the Battle Pass Bundle, along with instantly unlocking the first 12 Tiers.

EM2 Assault Rifle attachments

After unlocking the EM2 Assault Rifle, players will have to grind to unlock the weapon's attachments, which will be helpful to get the most out of the AR. These are the recommended attachments for the weapon.

Barrel: 27.4" Ranger

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Ammunition: 40 Round Extended Mag

Foregrip: Field Agent Foregrip

Perk: FMJ