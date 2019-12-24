Cody Simpson breaks his silence about rumours saying he cheated on girlfriend Miley Cyrus, which reportedly led to their breakup.

The Australian singer denied that he cheated on the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker. In a series of tweets, he called the reports "gossip" and blasted those with intentions of spreading false news.

"We are all gossiping our way into ignorance, attempting to relieve ourselves of the concern that we are really swirling into oblivion on a burning planet. If only we gave more thought to how we may possibly save our earth and less to the trivialities of celebrity culture," Simpson wrote.

In a second tweet, he called gossip outlets the "plague of journalism." He suggested that people concern themselves instead with literature and not with tabloid reports.

Simpson's tweets are in response to rumours that he cheated on Cyrus with Playboy Magazine's 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray. The rumour mill started turning after photos of them together leaked online.

The "Hannah Montana" alum fuelled the split reports after she shared a link of the "sad Christmas song" she wrote on her Instagram. The "Slide Away" singer then recalled the moment she wrote the song, which was when she could not be with the one she loved.

Likewise, the photo of Simpson and Murray surfaced after fans noticed that Cyrus and Simpson have not shared pictures of them together on Instagram. It has also been days since the once-inseparable couple was last seen together in public. The last time was when they volunteered at a youth homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

However, Simpson's sister, Alli, denied that the couple has split. She seemed certain when she shared that they are still together.

"Yes, [they're] together for sure," she told Daily Mail Australia.

Alli clarified that the 26-year-old Murray is just a friend. She is Simpson's best friend and is the girlfriend of Ryan McCarthy.

"He's visiting him for a couple days," she added.

Aside from Alli, Simpson's agent also denied that he cheated on Cyrus and said there is "absolutely no truth to this story." His agent said it is "fabricated" since Simpson only went out with a friend.