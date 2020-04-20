Cody Simpson admits that being with his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, is a wonderful thing, but pushes thoughts of marrying her aside.

The Australian musician talked about his relationship with the "Malibu" singer while promoting Australian underwear brand Bonds. He shared that dating Cyrus has been wonderful and that she inspires his creative side.

"Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life," Simpson told The Sydney Morning Herald and credited his girlfriend for inspiring his art.

"There's some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It's inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work," "The Masked Singer" winner said, alluding to his book of poems titled "Prince Neptune," which came out on April 7.

Readers pointed out that most of the "horniest" lines in the book speak of his relationship with Cyrus. The couple has been very open about their PDA-filled romance on social media.

"Running the vibrant streets at dusk. My fresh new woman and I. Wine-soaked. Finger-locked. In nothing but jeans. Why should we sleep. Let's f**k. We're here right now aren't we. You and I. In the universe," reads one of Simpson's poems as quoted by Cosmopolitan.

The 23-year-old "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer also praised Cyrus and described her as someone who is "creative and inspiring, fiercely independent" and who accepts him for who he is.

"[Cyrus] encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work," Simpson continued.

Regardless of their intense chemistry and affinity for each other, Simpson does not want to take his relationship with Cyrus to the next level. He is not thinking of marriage just yet, as he reasoned that he is "far too young to consider it, to be honest."

"I believe in marriage but haven't thought too much about that...I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day," Simpson said.

Prior to dating Cyrus, Simpson was also in a two-year relationship with model Gigi Hadid. He also considers her as an "independent" and "strong" woman.