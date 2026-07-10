For many people, retirement is meant to bring financial stability after decades of work. Instead of worrying about debt, they hope to rely on savings, pensions, and Social Security to cover everyday expenses.

That was not the case for one 70-year-old caller who shared his finances during a conversation with personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. His story revealed a retirement plan overshadowed by student loan debt, almost no savings, and uncertainty over where he will live after leaving work.

A Simple Question Led to a Bigger Financial Discussion

The caller explained that he plans to retire in about three years at the age of 76. His main question was whether he should buy a home or continue renting once he retires. Ramsey immediately asked how buying would be possible without savings.

The caller said he currently earns $4,500 each month. Around $2,000 goes towards rent, another $2,000 goes towards student loan repayments, and the remaining $500 covers all of his living expenses. The figures surprised Ramsey. 'You're 70 years old and you have a student loan?' he asked. The caller replied that he did and said he expected to pay it off.

A Degree Earned Nearly Two Decades Ago

Ramsey then asked how the loan had remained for so long. The caller explained that he graduated in 2005 with a communications degree. For many years, he paid only the interest on the loan, allowing the balance to remain outstanding. Today, the remaining balance stands at $12,000.

Although the amount is relatively modest, the caller is now paying $2,000 each month to clear the debt before retirement. He also told Ramsey that he works as a quality inspector rather than in a communications-related profession.

Retirement Savings Are Almost Non-Existent

As the conversation continued, Ramsey asked about the caller's retirement savings. The caller said he has no mutual funds, no 401(k), and only $1,000 in savings.

He does own a universal life insurance policy with a cash value of about $9,000. However, he said he was reluctant to cash it in because it includes a long-term care rider. When asked about retirement income, the caller said he expects to receive around $500 each month from a pension and approximately $2,500 from Social Security, giving him a monthly income of about $3,000 after retirement.

Ramsey Focused on Housing Costs

Returning to the caller's original question, Ramsey explained why he believes home ownership can provide greater stability during retirement. He said housing is likely to remain the largest monthly expense for most retirees.

According to Ramsey, rent typically rises over time, while buying a home with a fixed mortgage can provide more predictable housing costs. He added that owning a home outright by retirement would be an even stronger financial position. However, he stressed that purchasing a home would be difficult without first improving the caller's finances.

His Advice Was to Eliminate Debt First

Ramsey urged the caller to cash in the universal life insurance policy and use the money to reduce the remaining student loan balance. He said paying off the debt quickly would free up more income to focus on other priorities.

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Ramsey also encouraged the caller to keep spending as low as possible over the next three years while continuing to work. He said the goal should be to save aggressively, prepare for housing costs, and begin building a retirement fund before leaving the workforce.

A Financial Challenge With Three Years Remaining

By the end of the conversation, the caller still faced significant financial hurdles before retirement. His monthly income is currently almost entirely committed to rent and loan repayments, while his retirement savings remain minimal.

Ramsey's advice centred on three priorities: clearing the remaining student loan, increasing savings, and improving housing security before retirement. With three years left before he plans to stop working, the caller now faces the challenge of strengthening his financial position before relying on pension income and Social Security.