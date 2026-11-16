Republicans who live where Democrats heavily outnumber them report more anxiety, depression, and loneliness than their Democratic neighbours, researchers have found. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the study on 29 June 2026. Across the country, the order reverses, because Democrats report poorer mental health than Republicans.

The team matched survey answers from 165,000 adults to voter records for each ZIP code, a US postal area. For Republicans, the authors wrote, being outnumbered relates to mental health about as strongly as local poverty does. Respondents scored themselves, and the study shows a link but does not prove causation.

How Researchers Matched Mood Scores to Voter Records

Ryan Baxter-King, a political scientist at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Jacob R. Brown of Boston University share first-author credit. The other three authors work at Harvard University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Their survey ran from May 2020 to December 2022 and scored depression with eight questions and anxiety with four. Each score ran from zero to one, and a lower score meant better mental health.

The researchers calculated the Republican share of registered voters in each area. Republicans scored better on all three measures where that share was higher, and the advantage levelled out once the share reached about half. Democrats' scores stayed flat in every kind of area, Republican or Democratic. The pattern held when the team compared both parties inside the same ZIP code and controlled for age, sex, income, education, and physical health.

Why the Authors Think Politics Explains the Gap

The pattern was largest among respondents who called themselves strong supporters of their party. The authors read that result as a sign that politics matters. The paper says the effect was comparable to or larger than the effects of being a racial or ethnic minority or living in an area with higher poverty. Poorer areas went with more loneliness among Democrats, but on local politics the paper says that group shows 'no such sensitivity'.

The paper offers two explanations for the pattern and cannot choose between them. Republicans may feel more stress when their politics differ from those of residents around them. Democratic areas may also treat political outsiders worse, and the authors cited earlier research in which Democrats proved likelier than Republicans to exclude political opponents from social settings. Supporters of both parties told the survey they felt freer to voice political views among like-minded residents.

The Wider Pattern and the Limits

The same researchers reported in 2022 that Republicans' mask-wearing varied with local politics and Democrats' did not. Co-author Ryan Enos, a Harvard University professor, has mapped where voters live. He told the Harvard Gazette in March 2021 that 'Democrats and Republicans are separating from each other a little bit' inside neighbourhoods.

The survey ran during the Covid-19 pandemic and covered no other years or countries. It compares different people in different places, so cannot show whether moving home would change anyone's mood. The authors concluded that America's party divide now reaches beyond policy into everyday well-being.