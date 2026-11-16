A crew member working on the Netflix crime thriller Dept. Q has died following a serious incident at a filming studio in Edinburgh, Scotland, leaving colleagues devastated as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The death was confirmed by the show's production company, Left Bank Pictures, which said it was 'deeply shocked and saddened' by the loss. The incident happened just as filming for the series' second season had wrapped, adding to the shock among those involved in the production.

Crew Member Dies After Edinburgh Studio Incident

Police were called to the set of Dept. Q at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh on Thursday after an unidentified man was seriously injured, according to a report by Deadline. The man received medical treatment but later died. His identity has not been publicly disclosed, and details about how he sustained his injuries remain unclear.

Police Scotland confirmed that inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities also said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The incident has drawn attention to the production of the Netflix crime drama, which is based on the popular book series by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

Left Bank Pictures Confirms Crew Member's Death

Left Bank Pictures, which produces Dept. Q, confirmed the crew member's death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

'We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew,' a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. The production company also extended its condolences to the deceased's loved ones and colleagues, adding that it was offering support to those affected by the loss.

'Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected,' the spokesperson added.

The company has not publicly disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

'Dept. Q' Season 2 Filming Had Just Wrapped

The tragedy comes as filming for the second season of Dept. Q had recently concluded. Netflix renewed the crime thriller in June, following the reception of its first season. However, no further details about the second season's release date or whether the incident will affect its production schedule have been confirmed.

The series follows a group of detectives investigating unresolved cases, with its dark humour and intricate mysteries helping it attract critical attention.

What Is Netflix's 'Dept. Q' About?

Based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's crime novels, Dept. Q centres on an abrasive police detective played by Matthew Goode, who is still dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic experience. He leads a team of misfits tasked with investigating cold cases, with the group navigating complex mysteries while attempting to uncover the truth behind long-unsolved crimes.

The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne and Alexej Manvelov. Scott Frank, known for his work on The Queen's Gambit, serves as the series' writer and director.

The first season received critical recognition, with Entertainment Weekly naming it one of the 10 best television shows of 2025.

Goode Praises 'Dept. Q' Cast and Hints at Future

Speaking to the Television Academy in May, Goode discussed the motivations behind his character, describing him as someone deeply committed to his work despite his abrasive personality. He also praised his fellow cast members, calling them one of the finest groups of actors he had worked with.

Goode said the cast was eager to return for another instalment, although he acknowledged that the decision about who would return rested with Frank.