Sarah Longest, a hazardous materials technician with the Independence Fire Department who also supported fellow firefighters through the department's Peer Support Team, has died after falling approximately 50 feet (15 metres) from a cliff during an off-duty hike in central Missouri.

The incident occurred on the morning of 10 November, at Pinnacles Youth Park just north of Columbia. Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the park at approximately 10:15am following a report that someone had fallen from a cliff.

Longest was found unresponsive, and first responders attempted life-saving measures before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fatal Fall at Pinnacles Youth Park

Deputies and local rescue personnel were dispatched to Pinnacles Youth Park in northern Boone County following reports that a hiker had fallen from one of the park's limestone bluffs.

Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Brian Leer formally confirmed Longest's identity on Friday, 13 November. According to the sheriff's department, Longest was hiking alongside an acquaintance when the fall took place.

The sheriff's office said the acquaintance and another witness had been identified and interviewed. Although the investigation remained active, authorities said there was no reason at the time to believe the fall was anything other than a tragic accident.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

A Public Servant Dedicated to Supporting Colleagues

Longest joined the Independence Fire Department on 10 March 2025, following earlier fire service tenure with the Warrensburg Fire Department.

Assigned to the city's hazardous materials crew as a HazMat technician, she was also involved in internal responder care and union advocacy.

Longest was a member of the department's Peer Support Team. She was also a Good and Welfare Trustee for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 781, her union.

'Sarah's commitment to serving others extended beyond responding to emergencies,' the department said. 'Through her involvement in the department and union, she demonstrated a dedication to supporting those who served alongside her'.

Tributes From Fire Service Colleagues

Officials from Independence and fellow firefighters and union representatives paid tribute to Longest following news of her death. In a joint statement shared by the City of Independence and the Independence Fire Department, officials stated that Longest 'quickly became an active and valued member of our fire service family'.

The department added, 'her service, compassion and commitment to others will not be forgotten' before concluding, 'Rest in peace, Firefighter Longest. We are grateful for your service to our community'.

Independence Mayor Kevin King also paid tribute to Longest, reflecting on her commitment to others. 'Although I only knew her briefly, it was clear that she cared deeply about Independence and the people around her.'

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 President Michael Veit echoed those sentiments in a separate release, extending condolences to her relatives and peers while noting that 'she will be remembered for her dedication, commitment, friendship, and the impact she made on those around her'.

The Warrensburg department also described her as a valued member of its team.