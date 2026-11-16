Archive of Our Own has reopened after a 17-day shutdown, bringing readers and writers back to the fanfiction platform while leaving a significant security question unresolved: whether users' account information was compromised.

The Organization for Transformative Works, the nonprofit behind AO3, announced its return on 15 November. It said there was no reason to believe the user database had been compromised, but investigators could not rule out that possibility. A data breach has not been confirmed.

Users were advised to consider changing their AO3 passwords and to change passwords elsewhere if they had reused the same credentials.

AO3 Reopens With Some Features Disabled

The site returned after going offline on 29 October. Its operator subsequently disclosed evidence of a security incident and warned that restoration could take between two and four weeks.

Reopening did not mean every function was immediately available. User and collection icons remained hidden, importing works from external websites was unavailable, and downloads were restricted to HTML format. The operator said the disabled features would return.

The restrictions allowed AO3 to reopen before the longer end of its estimated recovery window, giving users access while restoration work continued.

What the Password Warning Means

The concern centres on information held in AO3's user database. The operator previously said this could include usernames, email addresses, IP addresses and hashed passwords.

A hashed password is stored in a scrambled form rather than as readable text. However, AO3 cautioned that weak or reused passwords could still be vulnerable if someone obtained the database.

The advice to change reused passwords is a precaution, not evidence that another account has been accessed. AO3 also encouraged users to check that the email address associated with their account was current.

The organisation said it had engaged a security firm to review the incident and assess the site. It was withholding technical details about protective changes while that work continued.

Stories and Bookmarks Have Not Been Deleted

For readers and writers concerned about their collections, the operator's message was reassuring: no AO3 data had been deleted.

Published works, bookmarks and kudos remained intact. Missing profile images did not mean those files had disappeared; icons were temporarily prevented from displaying.

Draft deletion was paused during the outage, protecting unfinished work while authors could not access their accounts. Normal draft deletion resumes on 29 November, when drafts aged 30 days or more will be deleted. Users should save or publish affected drafts before then.

The practical priority for returning writers is to review unfinished work before normal deletion resumes. Authors should not assume that reopening resets a draft's age or grants it a fresh storage period.

Return Draws Attention Across Fandom

The reopening attracted coverage from entertainment and technology publications as users returned after more than two weeks without access. Reports highlighted both relief over the archive's return and the remaining limitations.

AO3's reach helps explain that interest. Figures shared by its operator for 2025 recorded nearly 2.6 million works created and almost 40 billion page views, illustrating the scale of the archive's role in online fandom.

For users, the return restores access to stories and communities. It does not yet provide a final answer about the security incident. Password precautions, checking account details and protecting unfinished drafts remain the immediate steps accompanying AO3's reopening.