A Colorado woman alleges that two unintended NFL bets cost her $35,000 (£26,362) in a lawsuit accusing DraftKings of misleading users when odds change. Nancy Fitzgerald says she tapped DraftKings' 'Accept Odds and Place Bet' button, believing another review screen would follow. Instead, both wagers were finalised after the odds changed, her complaint says. She filed a proposed class action in the US District Court for the District of Colorado on 11 November 2026.

The bets date to 12 and 13 November 2023. Fitzgerald says she had seen a five-step process on earlier DraftKings bets when odds changed, which led her to believe the first confirmation would be followed by another chance to review the updated odds.

On 12 November, Fitzgerald selected a $10,000 (£7,532) point-spread bet on the Houston Texans against the Cincinnati Bengals. After the odds and spread changed, she tapped the large yellow button, expecting another review. Instead, DraftKings immediately finalised the wager at a -3.5 spread and +100 odds, according to the complaint.

She first assumed she had accidentally double-clicked. The following evening, she placed a $25,000 (£18,830) moneyline bet on the Buffalo Bills against the Denver Broncos. After the odds changed, she tapped the button again, taking care not to double-click. The bet was immediately finalised at -190, the filing says. Fitzgerald alleges she lost both wagers.

How DraftKings' Odds-Change Process Allegedly Works

The complaint says odds changes can turn a standard three-stage betting process into a four- or five-stage sequence. Users can choose among three settings: 'Ask for Approval', 'Accept Higher Odds' and 'Accept Odds Changes'.

Bettors may see two pop-ups if odds change both before and after placement. The second includes an 'Action Required' warning and a 'Leave in Bet Slip' option. Fitzgerald's lawyers allege the first pop-up gives greater prominence to the yellow acceptance button than to the revised odds and potential payouts.

Users who have seen both prompts before may expect another review screen, they argue. However, when odds change only before placement, pressing the first button can immediately place and finalise the wager. The complaint calls the settings 'illusory', arguing that even 'Ask for Approval' does not reliably give users a review step.

These remain allegations, not court findings.

What the DraftKings Class Action Seeks

The lawsuit names DraftKings Inc., DK Crown Holdings Inc. and Crown Gaming Inc. as defendants. It alleges violations of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act under Chapter 93A and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, alongside unjust enrichment. Fitzgerald is represented by Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

The proposed nationwide class would cover people in the United States who placed DraftKings bets where odds changed during placement and who later lost those bets. A Colorado sub-class would cover qualifying bettors located in Colorado or subject to DraftKings' Colorado terms of use. Neither class has been certified.

Fitzgerald seeks damages, repayment of money retained from the wagers, legal fees and court-ordered changes to the interface. Under the Massachusetts claim, she also seeks double or treble damages. She has demanded a jury trial.

The complaint says Fitzgerald's lawyers sent DraftKings a demand letter on 22 October 2025. DraftKings replied on 6 November 2025, denying the allegations and declining to offer a settlement. The company has not returned Fitzgerald's $35,000 (£26,362), the complaint alleges.

The case raises a straightforward question: does accepting changed odds also mean placing the bet?