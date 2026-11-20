More than 1,500 US investors were allegedly duped into a fake cryptocurrency investment scam that took in at least $37.4 million (about £28.3 million), with some persuaded to liquidate retirement savings or sell property.

The alleged operation funnelled people from social media adverts into private investment chats, where supposed advisers built trust before steering them towards fake cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says eight Colorado-based entities helped make the operation appear legitimate. The scheme allegedly relied on fabricated regulatory documents and fake account balances to make it seem investors were earning money through genuine crypto trades.

Victims Were Pressured to Put More Assets Into the Scheme

According to the SEC complaint, people posing as investment professionals first offered advice on trading US stocks before directing victims to cryptocurrency platforms. Investors were encouraged to send as much money as possible, including funds raised by selling assets.

The complaint describes individual losses that show the potential consequences. One investor allegedly lost nearly $500,000 (about £380,000), including money borrowed from a 401(k). Another lost about $850,000 (about £645,000), including funds from liquidating a 401(k). A third allegedly lost close to $1.6 million (about £1.2 million), including proceeds from selling a house and an individual retirement account.

These examples do not mean every victim sold a home or retirement account. They illustrate how far some investors were allegedly drawn into the operation.

Fake Documents and Profits Made the Platforms Look Real

The SEC alleges the operators used fake certificates bearing the regulator's name and misrepresented filings with the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The documents were allegedly shown to people who questioned whether the advisers or platforms were genuine.

Investors were also shown fabricated account balances and apparent profits. When some tried to withdraw money, operators allegedly demanded additional fees and used pressure tactics to keep them paying.

The scheme ran through four adviser-and-platform pairings from August 2024 to May 2026. The complaint says each pairing was abandoned after a few months before the alleged operators moved to another.

The eight entities named are Advisor WeChat Capital, Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd., HB Wealth Advisors, IdeaCrypto Exchange LLC, Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc., RealSimple Crypto Exchange Inc., Associated Wealth Advisors Ltd., and Essential Crypto Exchange.

How Investors Can Check an Adviser Before Sending Money

The allegations highlight the risk of treating online testimonials, screenshots or regulatory-looking paperwork as proof that an investment is legitimate. The SEC warns that a filing does not mean it has approved an investment or endorsed a firm. It also cautions that scammers use group chats to build trust and steer people towards fraudulent opportunities.

Investors can check an adviser's registration and background through Investor.gov, using contact details found independently rather than links supplied by a promoter. Requests for extra payments before withdrawals are another warning sign.

The SEC filed its complaint in the US District Court for the District of Colorado on 19 November 2026. It accuses the entities of securities fraud and seeks injunctions, repayment of alleged ill-gotten gains, interest, and civil penalties. The allegations have not been proven in court.