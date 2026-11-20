Sophie Cunningham says she receives thousands of angry direct messages from gamblers when her performances do not deliver the returns they expected, and has told them: 'don't be an effing idiot'.

The 30-year-old guard discussed the messages on the 12 November episode of No Hesitation, her podcast with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen. Cunningham played for the Indiana Fever during the 2026 season and is now a free agent.

Her account comes amid wider discussion about the effects of sports betting on athletes' interactions with fans. Cunningham said some supporters became more vocal when players failed to meet expectations tied to bets on individual performances.

Sophie Cunningham Questions Why People Bet on Her

'I could show you, I'm not even kidding, thousands of DMs of people getting mad at me because I didn't do something and they lost a lot of money,' Cunningham said.

She said she questioned why those gamblers had bet on her rather than other Fever players.

'And I'm like, hey, don't be an effing idiot. Why don't you bet on Kelsey [Mitchell] or Caitlin [Clark] or Aliyah [Boston]? Why are you betting on me?'

Cunningham said she could not know in advance how often she would receive the ball or how many chances she would have to attempt a three-point shot.

'I don't even know what's gonna happen in that game. I don't have the control,' she said.

Her remarks focused on bets tied to individual statistics. Such outcomes can be affected by how many opportunities a player gets during a game, as well as by their performance when those opportunities arise.

Minutes on court, tactical decisions and the pattern of possession can all affect a player's chances to reach a target. Cunningham did not say how many of the messages she had received related to particular bets, or identify the senders.

She joined the Fever in 2025 and returned on a one-year agreement for 2026. Her future with the team is unsettled following the season.

Sports Leagues Push for Action Against Bettor Harassment

Cunningham said betting had changed some interactions with supporters, particularly when players did not perform as gamblers had hoped.

'But when it comes to betting and gambling, since all that has really happened and it's really come into our league as well, fans are so much more vocal about when you don't perform,' she said.

Her account describes angry messages; it does not, by itself, establish that the messages contained threats or broke any laws or gambling rules.

On 15 September, five major North American men's sports leagues and their players' associations asked US gambling regulators to act against abusive bettors. Their proposals included permanently revoking betting privileges from people found to have threatened or seriously harassed sporting participants.

The WNBA was not a signatory to that original appeal. On 24 September, the NBA, WNBA and basketball unions sent a follow-up letter supporting stronger measures against betting-related harassment.

Cunningham did not say whether she had reported the messages to the league or social media platforms. The letters show that sports organisations have raised concerns about betting-related abuse, but do not establish whether her messages were included in those discussions.

Despite the negative messages, Cunningham said she still valued social media for positive interactions.

'I think social media could be a really bad thing but a really, really fun thing,' she said.

She added that she preferred to focus on supportive messages, saying she chose 'to look at the positive' and 'the happy.'