LeBron James has sued the company behind the 'Bron' sports-betting research app, alleging it used his identity without permission to create an artificial intelligence-generated endorsement.

The lawsuit, filed on 17 November in Manhattan federal court, names PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby. James and his company, LBJ Trademarks LLC, accuse the defendants of exploiting his reputation to promote a product he never agreed to support.

At the centre of the dispute is an advert featuring a digitally generated figure resembling James, complete with his voice, distinctive tattoos and a basketball jersey bearing his nickname and number 23. His legal team says the combination was designed to make viewers believe he was affiliated with the app.

AI Advert Depicted James Browsing Basketball Bets

The complaint describes the artificial version of James sitting in a basketball locker room and scrolling through wagers involving other NBA players. It says the advert then encouraged viewers to 'Scroll to bet.0'

James argues that the depiction created a false impression extending beyond a commercial endorsement. His lawyers say associating an active player with betting on NBA games risks damaging his reputation and public confidence in the sport.

The lawsuit also points to his existing exclusive endorsement relationship with prediction-market platform Polymarket, arguing that an unauthorised association with another betting-related product could interfere with his commercial relationships.

Bron describes itself as a research and analytics service offering odds comparisons, player and team trends, and bet tracking. Its app-store description says it does not accept wagers directly.

Legal Warning Failed To End the Dispute

James' lawyers initially sent a cease-and-desist letter on 5 November, demanding that the company stop using his identity.

That demand included removing the advert and notifying users in writing that James had no involvement with the product. A representative for Luka Dončić also confirmed that he had sent a cease-and-desist letter after his image appeared in the promotion.

The advert was subsequently removed from the company's social accounts. However, James' lawsuit alleges it had already attracted approximately one million views within a day and remained accessible through third-party reposts.

His legal team also argues that the company used the dispute to generate further attention by teasing a new name while continuing to operate as Bron at the time of filing. Those assertions form part of James' allegations against the defendants.

James Seeks Damages and an End to the Branding

The lawsuit seeks an injunction stopping the defendants from using the Bron name, along with unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

James argues that the nickname has identified him publicly for decades and carries commercial value. His claim challenges both the app's branding and the impression created by its promotional video, rather than focusing solely on whether the advert remains online.

Representatives for the app had not responded to requests for comment in the initial reporting on the lawsuit.

For James, removing the video does not resolve the alleged harm. The complaint asks for corrective measures and financial relief over what his lawyers describe as a fabricated endorsement. The filing sets out the plaintiffs' case; it does not establish that the defendants have been found liable.