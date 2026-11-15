Judith Young and her husband, Thomas, are seeking $23 million (£17.38 million) from an Oregon clinic over an alleged rubbing alcohol injection during toenail removal. Their lawsuit, filed on 9 November, concerns treatment by podiatrist Colin Mizuo at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The procedure took place on 22 January 2026.

Young's case follows a $13 million (£9.82 million) lawsuit filed in June by Sarah Blackman and her husband, Jason Fleskes. Blackman alleges that Mizuo made the same mistake during a separate procedure on 29 January. The two lawsuits seek $36 million (£27.21 million) altogether, although neither sum represents a court award.

In a 24 July response to Blackman's lawsuit, Kaiser's lawyers acknowledged that she had received isopropyl alcohol instead of lidocaine. They described the substitution as unknowing and acknowledged a breach of the standard of care by one or more defendants. That response concerns Blackman's treatment, not the allegations made by Young.

Oregon Clinic Patient Alleges Chemical Burns and Months of Pain

Young's complaint alleges that Mizuo injected approximately four millilitres of 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol into her toe instead of lidocaine, a local anaesthetic. She says he continued the procedure despite her screams and cries.

According to the filing, Mizuo did not investigate why the injections were so painful or check whether her toe was numb. Young alleges he then warned that the injection site might blister, without telling her rubbing alcohol had been used.

After returning home, Young says, her toe developed blisters and discoloured skin. Her lawsuit attributes chemical burns, tissue damage and difficulty walking to the injection.

Young reportedly visited an emergency department four times over the following weeks. Her complaint alleges that clinicians initially treated a suspected infection without knowing rubbing alcohol had been injected.

She says diabetes heightened her concerns about healing. The lawsuit describes continuing pain, repeated wound care and removal of damaged tissue over approximately four months. Young also alleges that her injuries kept her away from work.

Around 2 March, Young says, Kaiser's head of podiatry told her about the injection and promised a written explanation. According to her complaint, that letter never arrived.

Earlier Oregon Clinic Lawsuit Includes Admission About Injection

Blackman's complaint concerns the removal of ingrown toenails from the second toes of both feet. She alleges that Mizuo failed to check whether the injections had numbed them before proceeding.

After experiencing severe pain during the first removal, Blackman says she pleaded for the second procedure to stop. Her lawsuit alleges that Mizuo told her to 'just get it over with' because he was rushing to leave.

Blackman says her toes later became swollen, painful and discoloured, with damaged skin. Her complaint alleges lasting injuries and accuses the defendants of negligence.

She subsequently sought emergency treatment, where clinicians initially suspected infection and tissue damage, according to the lawsuit. Blackman says Kaiser informed her in March that rubbing alcohol had been injected instead of anaesthetic.

Lawyer Laura Kalur, who represents both women, described the cases as a 'shocking pattern of negligence and failure'. She said she was examining whether other patients had experienced similar harm.

Kaiser Permanente said patient safety was its 'highest priority'. In a statement to local reporters, it said it would review Young's care and take appropriate action over any problems identified.