Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others have lost their lives to an alleged overdose at a drug-fuelled Los Angeles party over the weekend.

Los Angeles Police Department stated that Johnson, 43, Enrico Colangeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, were declared dead at the scene in the Venice neighborhood early Saturday morning. A fourth person, comedian and model Kate Quigley, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has slowly been recovering. In a text message exchange posted online by fellow comedian Brian Redban, Quigley wrote: "I'm alive. I'm not great. But I'm OK."

A preliminary investigation into the deaths ruled that the three died from an apparent drug overdose. The coroner will perform autopsies and then determine and release the official cause of death. An initial report in TMZ claimed that the victims appeared to have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, which has been blamed for millions of overdose deaths across the US including those of celebrities.

Meanwhile, the police said it is too early to determine whether there will be a criminal investigation into the matter. LAPD officer Mike Lopez said there "was no indication of foul play."

Johnson, who had been a popular regular for years at Southern California comedy clubs, had sent the industry into mourning with his death. Fellow comedians have been taking to social media to pay him tribute, with actor and director Damien Dante Wayans writing "Your energy would light up a room. Everybody loved Fu!"

Johnson was also a stand-up comic and writer for the online show "Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition." The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, where the comedian had been a regular, mourned him as a member of the family.

Comedian Ron G. from the Laugh Factory said, "He was like family to the comedy community, and this club. Just a great guy. Every time somebody had a special or an open mic or a showcase, he was there in the front row cheering for everybody. Super-cool guy, reckless, always honest and very authentic, no matter what."