A fundraiser for the parents of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother on trial over the deaths of her three young children, has collected more than £590,000 ($800,000) while the case is still before a jury, and the sum has set off a fierce argument online about who deserves public sympathy.

Supporters say the money helps an elderly couple who have stood by their daughter; critics say it rewards the family of a woman accused of an almost unimaginable crime.

The campaign, called the Musgrove Family Fund, is raising money for Michael and Paula Musgrove, Clancy's parents, who relocated from Connecticut to be near her during the proceedings.

It has become a flashpoint on social media, where commentators have questioned both the amount raised and the motives of those donating, one viral post attributing the giving to a wave of 'true crime psychosis'.

What the Fundraiser Is and Who It Supports

The GoFundMe is directed at Clancy's parents rather than Clancy herself. The campaign is intended to cover the 'travel, lodging, and living costs' the couple have absorbed over three years of supporting their daughter, and it seeks a total of £1.49 million ($2 million), a target verified by GoFundMe.

The campaign page describes the couple in sympathetic terms, saying Paula is retired and Michael is a photographer, and that the two have 'spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building'.

The Musgroves have attended court every day since the trial opened in Plymouth Superior Court in late July.

The total has climbed quickly. Reports over the past week tracked it rising from roughly $500,000 (£368,000) to more than $700,000 (£516,000) in a matter of days, and the fundraiser remains well short of its stated goal. The pace of the giving, more than the existence of the fund itself, is part of what has drawn attention.

The Backlash and the 'True Crime Psychosis' Claim

The criticism has been driven largely by social media.

The commentator behind one widely shared post argued that hundreds of thousands of women were donating out of what she called a 'tiktok true crime psychosis', claiming they had convinced themselves of an alternative version of events, an assertion that reflects the poster's opinion rather than any established fact about who is giving or why.

over $700,000 now raised for a woman who strangled her 3 children to death with exercise ropes. every single donation is from a woman. hundreds of thousands of women in a tiktok true crime psychosis where they believe the husband did it because he looks mean https://t.co/7jfUu9UbKc pic.twitter.com/hVAK6JlcAH — shoe (@shoe0nhead) August 17, 2026

Other users have objected on simpler grounds, arguing that a family connected to the deaths of three children should not be the beneficiary of a large public fundraiser, and expressing frustration that the campaign has done so well.

The reaction sits within a broader online culture of true-crime commentary that has followed the Clancy case closely since 2023.

Fund for Lindsay Clancy and family is up to 750k. For someone who admitted to killing her 3 children. 🤯



There is a severe psychosis in this country that is rewarding people for evil.



Kind of just like Candace Owens. Same exact thing. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eRM5zVHMvD — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) August 16, 2026

It is worth separating the verified facts from the claims circulating around them. What is documented is the existence of the fund, its beneficiaries and its total; the characterisations of donors' beliefs and motives, including the suggestion that supporters think someone else was responsible, are contested assertions made online and are not supported by evidence in the public record.

The Trial Still Deciding the Central Question

Underlying the dispute is a case that has not been resolved. Clancy has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, and her defence contends she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and had been improperly medicated at the time.

Prosecutors reject that account, arguing she bears criminal responsibility and presenting her to the jury as calculating rather than delusional.

A former labour and delivery nurse, Clancy was left paralysed after a suicide attempt the same night and now uses a wheelchair; jurors have heard evidence including her internet searches about psychosis and medication side effects in the weeks beforehand.

She and her former husband have separately sued her medical providers, alleging they failed to diagnose and treat her postpartum condition.

Because the jury has not returned a verdict, the question at the heart of the public argument, whether Clancy was legally responsible or in the grip of a severe mental illness, is precisely what the court has yet to decide.

The fundraiser, and the backlash to it, are running ahead of a judgment that only the trial can deliver.