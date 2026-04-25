A series of posters describing Donald Trump as a 'sex offender' have been spotted around Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, according to images circulating on X. The materials, labelled as a 'public safety announcement,' were reportedly placed in waterproof sleeves and fixed in multiple locations across the area, drawing attention from passers-by and social media users alike.

The images show the posters referencing Trump by name alongside strongly worded accusations: 'Best friend of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Enthusiastic participant in raping underage girls. Weaponized the US Justice Department to cover up his pedophilia crimes.'

Bravo to there person who has put these flyers all over Capitol Hill and even thought to put them in waterproof sleeves. pic.twitter.com/YA1hYTEhop — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 24, 2026

Read more Trump Under Fire As Reddit Users Accused Him Of Sexual Assault Days Before Epstein Death Trump Under Fire As Reddit Users Accused Him Of Sexual Assault Days Before Epstein Death

The origin of the materials has not been independently verified, and there is no official confirmation of who produced or distributed them.

It is also unclear whether the posters are part of a coordinated campaign or an isolated act of political expression. Authorities in Washington, DC, have not issued a detailed statement on the matter, and it is not yet known whether any investigation is underway into their placement in public areas.

Possible Consequences

In the US, putting up flyers or posters in public spaces can be treated as vandalism or illegal posting if done without permission, especially on government property such as areas around Capitol Hill. If authorities can identify the person or group responsible, they could face fines, community service or, in more serious cases, misdemeanour charges, particularly if property damage is involved or if the posters were placed in restricted zones.

However, the content of the posters also matters. If they contain statements that are demonstrably false and harm someone's reputation, there is also the possibility of a defamation-related civil lawsuit, though public figures face a much higher legal threshold in the US.

Context on Capitol Hill Posters

Trump's connection to Epstein mainly comes from the fact that the two were socially acquainted in New York and Florida from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. Multiple reports and timelines show they attended the same social events, moved in similar wealthy circles and were photographed together on occasion, including at Mar-a-Lago gatherings.

Trump has also previously described Epstein as someone he knew socially before the relationship reportedly soured in the mid-2000s.

With recently released Epstein files showing a large trafficking network, scrutiny of Trump has intensified. Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida on state charges related to procuring a minor for prostitution and later faced federal sex trafficking charges before his death in custody in 2019.

Trump's name has appeared in a range of contexts. These include records referencing social contact, disputed claims from interviews with alleged victims and unverified allegations collected by investigators. Importantly, these documents do not themselves establish criminal charges or convictions against him, and officials have repeatedly noted that many materials in the files include 'unverified' or 'sensationalist' claims.

Some released FBI interview summaries include allegations from a woman who claimed she was abused as a minor by both Epstein and Trump, though those claims have not been independently corroborated or tested in court.

Supporters of the US president argue that association does not equal wrongdoing and highlight the lack of criminal charges or convictions linked to him in these cases.

There are also competing narratives in the public record. Some documents and interviews suggest Trump cooperated with or spoke to authorities about Epstein in the mid-2000s, while others focus on earlier social ties.