James O'Keefe, the American conservative activist known for founding Project Veritas and subsequently establishing O'Keefe Media Group, has released a series of undercover recordings that have placed the United States Army's nuclear command under intense scrutiny. O'Keefe shared footage involving US nuclear official Andrew Hugg.

The viral footage shared on X placed Hugg in a compromising situation, allegedly showing him leaking sensitive information about the US-Iran conflict to a female undercover journalist. The revelation prompted an immediate security response within the highest levels of the American military establishment.

The Mesmerising Encounter and the Disclosure of Sensitive Intelligence

The footage depicts Andrew Hugg, a senior nuclear official, engaging with a female undercover journalist. During the exchange, Hugg appeared to be swayed by the woman's appearance, leading him to allegedly divulge details about military operations and strategies.

'You're not a spy, right?' Hugg told the woman, and she laughed, replying, 'No.' 'Your eyes have mesmerised me so much. So I almost gotta tell you.. That's why the easiest way to get intelligence [is to] like just send a pretty girl to talk to the guy.'

In the footage, Hugg allegedly said that recent US military actions may have resulted in the deaths of children, though he characterised these casualties as 'collateral damage.' He also allegedly discussed the use of nerve agents and the broader nuclear strategy of the United States, claiming that while the government has no immediate plans to 'nuke anybody,' it would not hesitate to eliminate Iran's next leader if political directions do not shift. The Pentagon and US Army have not publicly verified the specific claims made in the footage.

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“If he… pic.twitter.com/owL1YGUnms — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 21, 2026

Andrew Hugg Placed on Administrative Leave

The fallout from O'Keefe's exposé was swift and visible. Shortly after the viral footage went live, reports emerged that Hugg was physically escorted out of the Pentagon by security personnel and placed under investigation. The Department of the Army confirmed that the official has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation into his conduct.

'We have placed Mr Hugg on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough investigation into this matter,' Army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said, in a statement independently reported by multiple outlets.

The Department is reviewing the extent of the information Hugg allegedly shared during his recorded conversations with the undercover journalist.

US Nuke Chief Andrew Hugg was just ESCORTED out of the Pentagon around 1 hour ago. Hugg has been placed on LEAVE and is under investigation.



Below is the @USArmy's official comment on our new investigation. pic.twitter.com/ODfkipi8t6 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) April 21, 2026

Who Is Andrew Hugg?

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Before his suspension, Andrew Hugg served as Branch Chief of Nuclear and Chemical Surety within the Department of the Army, a role overseeing strategy and safety protocols for some of the most sensitive weapons in the American arsenal.

Hugg's career was defined by his expertise in nuclear and counter-weapons of mass destruction operations. His LinkedIn profile, which appeared to confirm his role at the Department of the Army, has since been deleted. His sudden administrative leave has left a critical office vacant at a time of rising global tensions.

Colleagues had previously described him as a dedicated professional, making his recorded admissions regarding the ease of obtaining intelligence via 'pretty girls' particularly damaging to his reputation.

The Department of the Army has not issued a further statement beyond the administrative leave confirmation. O'Keefe Media Group has published the footage in full on X. No charges have been filed against Hugg as of publication.