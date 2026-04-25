A billboard in Des Moines, Iowa has drawn attention after featuring a message at supporters of the MAGA movement, reading 'Having Doubts? You are not alone' alongside a web address, leavingmaga.org.

The sign, spotted and shared on social media, appears to be part of their campaign encouraging political reflection among Republican voters who identify with or have supported Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement.

Spotted in Des Moines, IA pic.twitter.com/sZkZzTwtp7 — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) April 24, 2026

What Leaving MAGA Org Says About Its Mission

Leaving MAGA is a group that says it is for Republicans or conservative voters who are unsure about supporting the MAGA movement anymore. On its website, it presents itself as a place where people can read stories, reflections and messages from others who are also questioning their political views.

It is not a political party, and it does not run candidates in elections. Instead, it works more like an outreach or persuasion campaign, trying to reach people who already lean Republican but may be having second thoughts.

The group says its focus is on personal reflection rather than pushing people toward another party or politician. In other words, it is less about 'vote for this instead' and more about encouraging people to think about whether their current political identity still fits them.

Billboards like the one seen in Des Moines are part of how it spreads its message. These ads are simple on purpose, using short phrases like 'Having doubts?' to grab attention and make people stop and think, rather than giving a full political argument upfront.

Some people see the org as a way to reach conservatives who feel disconnected or frustrated, while others view it as a direct challenge to Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

However, many were in disbelief that MAGA supporters would need a support group for their political beliefs. In one comment, it says 'The fact that they're making support groups for people who 'leave' maga tells you just how deep into a cult-like group they are. The mormon cult people do the same thing.'

Others also question the strength of their trust in the group they're in: 'Why do MAGA people need support groups? Aren't they supposed to be the tough ones.'

Sentiments Among Ex-MAGA Supporters

There are a few different reasons why ex-MAGA supporters online say they're pushing away from Trump's political movement in 2026.

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One of the biggest talking points is the ongoing US military campaign involving Iran, which escalated in early 2026. Reporting indicates the Trump administration backed strikes and later imposed a naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

Former supporters say the scale and economic fallout have been severe, with disrupted trade and rising global prices linked to the blockade and energy instability.

There has also been controversy around hardline immigration enforcement, including expanded ICE activity and court challenges over executive authority on border restrictions. Legal disputes in 2026 have focused on whether the administration exceeded its powers in its handling of asylum and border enforcement policy.

Another issue repeatedly mentioned among former MAGA supporters is the Jeffrey Epstein files and related investigations, including calls for transparency.

Put simply, former supporters say these issues are beginning to accumulate into a broader sense of disappointment, especially when combined with continued pressure from rising everyday costs such as food, housing and energy, which some voters argue have not eased despite earlier campaign promises to bring inflation down.

From their perspective, it is not any single policy alone, but the combination of foreign policy risks, aggressive immigration enforcement and ongoing political controversies that has created a growing sense that the movement is no longer delivering on what it originally promised