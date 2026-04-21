Ashley St. Clair has claimed that Republican political events she attended involved heavy drinking and sexualised behaviour, while Democratic gatherings appeared more family-focused and restrained. Speaking in remarks attributed to her, she described what she said was a clear contrast between the two political worlds she had experienced firsthand.

St. Clair became widely known in mainstream news after claiming in 2025 that she had given birth to Elon Musk's child, a boy named Romulus, making her one of the few women publicly reported to have a child with the billionaire entrepreneur. Reports say the relationship began after contact on social media in 2023 and later developed into a private relationship that led to the birth in 2024, before she publicly confirmed the child's existence the following year.

Since then, she has remained in the public spotlight due to a custody dispute with Musk and ongoing media attention surrounding her personal life and political comments.

Republican Events Involve 'Drinking and Sex'

St. Clair said Republican events she attended were, in her words, 'all debaucherous: the drinking, the substances, the s*x.' She described the atmosphere as centred on partying and late-night socialising, extending beyond any formal political activity she had attended.

Elon Musk’s “baby mama” Ashley St. Clair says her mind was blown once she saw the “contrast” between Republican and Democrat events.



“I’ve been to my fair share of Republican events, and they are all debaucherous: the drinking, the substances, the s*x.”



“I went to the World… pic.twitter.com/mfOc2biKtX — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 20, 2026

She contrasted that with what she said she observed at other political events, including one she referred to as the 'World Forum.' According to her account, that event featured attendees who were more likely to prioritise family commitments, with some leaving early to return home to their children rather than continuing into evening social events.

St. Clair also referenced an event involving Hillary Clinton, saying she noticed a different tone compared with Republican-linked gatherings. 'I went to the World Forum ... an event with Hillary Clinton ... and everyone I met there had a family and/or was leaving early to go see their kids.'

'And nobody was like, "Hey, you want to hit the club after?" like it was when I would go to these Republican events. There was no rave event after, like at Turning Point.'

St. Clair said the difference she observed did not match the public image she had previously heard, in which conservative circles often describe liberal spaces as more socially permissive. Instead, she said her experiences led her to a different view of how both sides behaved in practice.

Her comments are personal accounts and have not been independently verified. No individuals or organisations have been formally accused of wrongdoing based on her statements, and no official evidence has been presented to support the claims.

Some Conservative Events St. Claire Attended

St. Clair has been linked to Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a prominent US conservative youth organisation. It hosts large events such as the Student Action Summit and AmericaFest, where young conservatives, activists and well-known Republican figures gather. She was also described as a former brand ambassador for the group, meaning she was publicly associated with it and helped promote it at one stage.

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One of the more talked-about moments in her past came in 2019, when she attended a conservative political gathering linked to Politicon. She was photographed there alongside Nick Fuentes and other far-right commentators.

TPUSA events are closely tied to Republican politics and often feature prominent figures from the party. Speakers have included Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson, particularly at major conferences such as AmericaFest and the Student Action Summit.

Outside TPUSA, St. Clair has also been part of US conservative influencer circles. These are social and media networks where Republican ideas are often discussed, and they sometimes overlap with political fundraising events or networking meet-ups.

That said, there is no public list of specific private Republican Party events she is confirmed to have attended. Most of what is known about her comes from her involvement in TPUSA-related conferences and conservative media appearances, rather than official GOP-run events.