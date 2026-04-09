In an extraordinary public meltdown on his preferred platform, Truth Social, President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack against prominent conservative supporters. His massive social media rant went right after major players in the MAGA movement, pretty much shattering the core alliances that built his political base.

The outburst occurred mere minutes after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a stunning televised statement regarding Jeffrey Epstein. While she forcefully denied any association with the sex offender, her husband immediately pivoted the national conversation by branding his political allies as 'losers,' and 'troublemakers.'

Why Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly Are Facing Trump's Wrath

The president did not hold back when addressing former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Despite their massive audiences, Trump dismissed them entirely. He specifically ridiculed Carlson's educational background, labelling him a 'fool,' who 'couldn't even finish College.'

Kelly also found herself in the line of fire during the extensive online rant. Trump resurfaced old grievances, bringing up a highly controversial debate question she posed back in 2015. By attacking the host of The Megyn Kelly Show, he signalled that past grudges remain active.

How Candace Owens and Alex Jones Became Targets of Insults

Conservative commentator Candace Owens received a highly personal insult from the commander-in-chief. Rather than critiquing her political stances, Trump compared her physical appearance to the French First Lady. He explicitly stated that Brigitte Macron is prettier than Owens, using the superficial jab to demean her.

Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, faced an equally brutal takedown regarding his legal troubles. Trump mocked the conspiracy theorist for false statements about the Sandy Hook shooting, which resulted in a £1.25 billion ($1.5 billion) defamation judgement against him. The president accused Jones of saying 'the dumbest things,' and seeking cheap publicity.

Read more Trump Bursts Out at a Reporter When Asked About Epstein Survivors: 'You Are So Bad, the Worst' Trump Bursts Out at a Reporter When Asked About Epstein Survivors: 'You Are So Bad, the Worst'

The Surprising Timing Involving Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Political analysts noted the suspicious timing of the social media explosion. The unhinged massive rant went live just as the press began processing Melania Trump's unexpected remarks. The First Lady had just told reporters that rumours linking her to Epstein 'need to end today,' while also calling for congressional hearings for the victims.

By attacking his own coalition, Trump effectively hijacked the news cycle. He accused the right-wing media personalities of possessing 'low IQs,' and claimed they only opposed his foreign policy to garner free attention. Furthermore, he blamed mainstream platforms for giving these 'nut jobs,' the airtime to spread dissenting views.

What This Massive MAGA Rift Means for the Conservative Movement

The aggressive post highlights a severe internal conflict within the modern Republican party. The influencers targeted have recently voiced opposition to military intervention in Iran, leading Trump to demand total ideological obedience. He insisted that true supporters agree with his policies entirely.

As the dust settles, the targeted media figures are left navigating a fractured political landscape. Trump has made it clear that past loyalty provides no protection against his public wrath. The conservative base must now choose between their favourite commentators and the sitting president.