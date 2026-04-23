The emergence of a previously unseen video of late UFO scientist Amy Eskridge has unsettled those closely following the case of eleven US scientists linked to sensitive research who have either gone missing or died, prompting a federal investigation.

In the footage, Eskridge claims she was being targeted by a 'direct energy weapon' prior to her death. At the same time, resurfaced text messages have raised fresh questions about her cause of death, which was officially ruled a suicide in 2022.

Amy Eskridge's Uncovered Video Goes Viral

In the video circulating online, believed to be newly uncovered footage of Eskridge, the scientist explains that a 'direct energy weapon' is targeting her hand. She shows visible redness and apparent burns. 'My hands have been burned to hell and back as I've been typing. Because you can beam me through there or through there (pointing at the windows).'

Newly uncovered video shows anti gravity propulsion researcher Amy Eskridge in a state of panic, claiming her hands were being targeted by a “direct energy weapon” just one month before she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/ayQAzTmTLf — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 22, 2026

She added, 'You can get a 3D image of what I'm typing. Because this computer doesn't have a Wi-Fi card. You can't hack it. But you can maybe get a 3D image of me typing. So like we just did that. And did that, as an act of pure desperation,' as she pans the camera on her blocked window.

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Eskridge said that she felt better immediately after blocking the window, 'My hands still burn because there's damage. But it's like my body relaxed when we barricaded. And it was like [a] relief. Like immediately,' she said.

This video was echoed by a text she sent to Frac Milburn, a British paratrooper. Eskridge shared images with Milburn, where she showed burn/red marks on her hands, purportedly from a directed energy weapon.

'My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago, and he saw that window pane in person,' Eskridge had said in a text as per Daily Mail.

Amy Eskridge's Old Texts Draw Doubt on Cause of Death

While her official cause of death on 11 June 2022 was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the emergence of a 'death warning' sent just weeks prior has cast a shadow of doubt over the original findings. In a text dated 13 May 2022, Eskridge was explicit in her instructions to her inner circle.

In 2022, News Nation reported that Eskridge sent a message to Milburn, 'If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not,' she wrote. 'If you see any report that I overdosed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not.'

Milburn, who spoke with the scientist only hours before she was found dead in Huntsville, Alabama, claimed there was nothing unusual in her tone. He also recalled how the scientist spoke about how she was being harassed and intimidated with the objective of 'derailing their work,' the Hindustan Times reported.

In another message, she reportedly told Milburn: 'Everything's fine, Franc, I'm feeling okay. If anything happens to me - suicide or an accident - it wasn't, it's suspicious, treat it as such.'

Who is Amy Eskridge?

Born and raised in 'Rocket City', Huntsville, Eskridge was a double-major graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). She was widely regarded as a brilliant interdisciplinarian with mastery in electrical engineering, chemistry, and nanotechnology.

As the co-founder and President of the Institute for Exotic Science, her research focused on the frontiers of propulsion, specifically anti-gravity and electrogravitics. Her work was considered highly sensitive, placing her in a niche community of scientists exploring 'exotic' physics that challenge conventional aerospace standards.

The renewed focus on her case comes amidst a wider report by CNN suggesting that scientists tied to sensitive US research have died or disappeared in recent years. While her family has previously noted that Eskridge suffered from chronic pain and urged against conspiracy-led narratives, the specific nature of her final messages continues to drive public demand for transparency in what has become one of the most discussed cold cases of 2026.