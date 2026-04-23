David Wilcock, a best-selling paranormal author listed as 'director of advanced technology' at Stavatti Aerospace, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside his Boulder County, Colorado home on 20 April, less than 48 hours after telling a YouTube audience that 'scientists are going missing' and calling the trend 'a little bit scary.'

The 53-year-old's death, confirmed by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna on X, has landed inside an already feverish public debate.

We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.



🕊️John 8:32 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 22, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on 20 April it was 'spearheading the effort to look for connections' between at least 10 US scientists and defence-linked workers who have died or vanished since 2022. Wilcock isn't on that list. His final livestream has made it almost impossible for his audience to treat his death as unrelated.

A Livestream Warning, Then a 911 Call

His last broadcast reached the roughly 500,000 subscribers of his Divine Cosmos YouTube channel. 'Every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I'm very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,' he said, before adding, 'It's a little bit scary.' Wilcock also referenced a 'rough week' without specifying what had changed.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on 20 April, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a mental health crisis in the 1400 block of Ridge Road, where Wilcock lived. Deputies arrived 18 minutes later and, according to the sheriff's public release, encountered a man holding a weapon who then used it on himself. The office declined to name Wilcock in the statement, citing next-of-kin notification. The coroner's review is ongoing.

Where Wilcock Sat Inside the Aerospace World

Unlike most of the figures amplifying the story online, Wilcock held a formal title in the defence-industrial space. Stavatti Aerospace identifies him as its director of advanced technology, a role he's reportedly held since 2023, and markets itself around next-generation fighter concepts and advanced propulsion, exactly the research area now under congressional scrutiny.

That placement gives his final warning a different weight from the typical UFO-disclosure commentary. It also complicates the tidier narrative his critics prefer, which is that an untroubled paranormal influencer took his own life after a difficult few weeks.

The Wider FBI Probe Into the Growing List of 11 Scientists

The federal inquiry Wilcock referenced is real and active. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on 19 April that the bureau is working with the Department of Energy and the Department of War on the cases, which span NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, Caltech, and the Kansas City National Security Campus.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirms investigation into the mysterious deaths and disappearances of nearly a dozen top-secret scientists tied to the Department of Energy. Trump recently held a meeting on the investigation.



Patel:



"These missing and killed scientists and former… pic.twitter.com/8L3d5Ch4tm — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 19, 2026

President Donald Trump said last week he had 'just left a meeting on that subject,' calling the cluster 'pretty serious stuff' while saying he hoped the pattern was 'coincidence'. House Oversight Chair James Comer has since written to four federal agencies demanding records, calling the fact pattern a potential national security threat.

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Why the 'Coincidence' Question Won't Go Away

Authorities have alleged no foul play in Wilcock's death, and several of the 10 federal cases have explanations rooted in private struggle, illness, or unrelated crime. His own biographer, Wynn Free, reportedly died days before him, with no verified link between the two cases.

Even so, a high-profile figure flagging a pattern before falling into one that looks similar is a sequence the internet can't unsee. The question the FBI's inquiry is designed to answer is now being asked about a man it isn't investigating.