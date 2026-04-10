Donald Trump is facing backlash from some of his own supporters on Truth Social over his recent attacks on conservative commentators, including Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson.

Several users expressed anger and confusion over Trump's reported comments. One wrote that supporters had 'supported you until you rug-pulled the American people,' adding that parts of the MAGA movement were now 'shrinking.' The message suggested that some voters feel let down by promises they believe have not been kept.

Another post reacted more sharply, simply saying 'wtf is this rambling?' but others went further, accusing him of failing to deliver on key policies they had expected, including immigration enforcement and other campaign promises. One user even wrote that he had 'sold us out,' listing a series of grievances and ending with a strongly worded rejection of future support.

'You are an absolute failure and pathetic loser and I am so sorry I voted for you 3 times. I will never be tricked like this again. I've learned my lesson.'

Trump's followers on Truth Social are extremely upset about his attacks on Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/cmriGfkVJG — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 9, 2026

Some also linked his attacks on MAGA podcasters to political concerns, warning that internal conflict within the movement could weaken support ahead of future elections. One user said the situation could 'give the Democrats the mid-term,' suggesting that division could have real political consequences.

'Charlie Kirk would be on the list now too I bet. What the hell is going on with you Trump? no new wars? Food prices down? You are giving the democrats the mid-term.'

The podcasters in question were defending long-time conservative figures and supported Trump in the past. One post pointed out that commentators such as Alex Jones had backed him for years, expressing surprise at the reported tensions.

'I'm sorry but all of these names have been nothing but fought 100% for you since 2016. Alex Jones being the #1 supporter.'

A Split in MAGA Base

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump launched a direct and highly critical attack on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, accusing them of opposing him over foreign policy, particularly Iran's nuclear ambitions. He said he understood why they had been 'fighting' him for years, linking it to their disagreement with his stance that Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump went on to describe the group in strongly negative terms, calling them 'stupid people' with 'low IQs' and suggesting they were motivated by attention and media relevance rather than genuine political belief. He also claimed they had lost mainstream media platforms and were now relying on podcasts and online content for influence.

In the post, he dismissed them as 'losers' and 'troublemakers,' arguing that their views were not aligned with the MAGA movement. He added that their criticism was being amplified by outlets like CNN and The New York Times, which he described as 'fake news.'

Trump also defended his own political standing, saying he remained focused on governing and foreign affairs, and insisted that MAGA represented strength and unity, unlike the commentators he was criticising.

MAGA Commentators Respond to Trump's Rants

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Figures like Carlson, Owens, and Kelly have recently voiced disagreement with aspects of his policy direction, especially around military escalation in Iran.

Recently, Carlson criticised Trump's Iran-related statements, warning that officials should refuse orders that could lead to mass civilian deaths. He argued that some of Trump's escalation talk, including references to the Strait of Hormuz, was 'evil' and irresponsible.

Now, some of them have already responded to Trump's rants.

Owens, on her X account, replied by saying it's time to 'put Grandpa up in a home,' referring to dementia allegations against Trump.

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

In her weekly podcast show, Kelly responded strongly to Trump's attacks and expressed frustration with the overall situation, saying 'I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just — I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president — '3D chess' — just shut up.'

As of writing, the Iran–Israel–US ceasefire is still in place, but it is extremely fragile and frequently violated in practice. The Strait of Hormuz remained closed because of continued strikes involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Iran says undermine the ceasefire. Diplomats keep calling the situation a 'shaky truce' rather than a real peace deal.

With Iran continuing to restrict movement, demand fees, and control passage, some vessels have been warned or turned away. This has kept global oil supply under pressure and pushed prices up again.