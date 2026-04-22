House Democrats have sent FBI Director Kash Patel a formal, clinically recognised alcohol screening questionnaire and demanded he complete it under penalty of perjury, escalating a political crisis ignited by a bombshell Atlantic report alleging chronic intoxication on the job.

The report, published on 18 April 2026 by journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick and based on accounts from more than two dozen anonymous sources, accuses Patel, 46, of repeated episodes of conspicuous inebriation at private clubs in Washington and Las Vegas, unexplained absences from the bureau, and incidents in which his own security detail struggled to reach him after nights of heavy drinking.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have responded with mounting formal pressure, including a letter that, according to Fox News and Capitol Hill reporter Chad Macfarlane, appended the World Health Organisation's Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), a 10-question clinical screening tool, and required Patel to respond under oath.

The Atlantic's Findings and What Officials Alleged

Fitzpatrick's report, originally headlined 'Kash Patel's Erratic Behaviour Could Cost Him His Job' before being retitled 'The FBI Director Is MIA' online, drew on interviews with current and former FBI officials, staff at intelligence and law-enforcement agencies, hospitality workers, political operatives, and members of Congress.

Multiple sources described Patel as drinking to the point of obvious intoxication at Ned's, a private club in Washington, and at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, where he reportedly spends parts of his weekends. The report states that early-morning meetings and briefings were repeatedly rescheduled to allow Patel to recover from alcohol-fuelled nights.

Among the most alarming details: on multiple occasions, members of his security detail could not wake Patel because he appeared to be intoxicated behind locked doors. In at least one instance, according to the report, agents requested 'breaching equipment,' the kind of tactical gear typically deployed to gain forced entry into fortified locations.

Sources told The Atlantic they feared the situation posed a genuine national security risk, particularly as the United States conducts military operations against Iran. One official told the publication, 'That's what keeps me up at night.'

If the conduct were substantiated, it would constitute a violation of the Department of Justice's ethics handbook, which explicitly prohibits habitual intoxication among senior officials. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not address the specific allegations directly, issuing a statement praising Patel's record on crime reduction and calling him a 'critical player' in the administration's law-and-order efforts.

The Clinical Test, Perjury Demand, and Congressional Pressure

The 10-question AUDIT was developed by the World Health Organisation as a standardised instrument for detecting hazardous and harmful alcohol consumption. Scores range from 0 to 40, with 8 or above indicating hazardous drinking that warrants professional evaluation.

By embedding the instrument in an official congressional letter and requiring responses under penalty of perjury, House Democrats have sought to force Patel into a legally consequential position: either confirm or deny the patterns alleged in the Atlantic piece on the record, where a false answer could carry criminal weight.

"These glimpses of your relationship to alcohol would be alarming to see in an FBI agent; for us to see them in the FBI Director himself is shocking.."



House Democrats launch probe of Kash Patel, asking Patel to complete a 10-question Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test pic.twitter.com/QnjTEBXCeG — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 22, 2026

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, have also moved on a parallel track, writing to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on 21 April to demand the FBI and the Justice Department preserve all records relating to any alleged incidents involving Patel. Schumer called on Patel to resign immediately. 'Kash Patel's job is to protect the American people and our Constitution, not to party on the job,' he said in a formal statement.

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark stated that 'Kash Patel should be next' after the exit of former Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who left office following a separate probe into alleged ethical violations. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse posted 'Start the clock' on the day the Atlantic story broke. On the same day, advocacy group Democracy Forward filed a 16-page Freedom of Information Act request to the Justice Department seeking Patel's calendars, schedule, text messages, electronic communications, and any records referencing the use of breaching equipment by his security detail.

Patel's £191 Million Lawsuit and His Public Rebuttal

Patel moved quickly to fight back. The evening the Atlantic article was published, he posted on X that the magazine and its journalists would face him 'in court,' calling the story a 'legal layup.' His legal team sent a letter to The Atlantic before publication identifying 19 specific allegations it claimed were false and requesting more time to respond. The article went live approximately two hours later.

On 21 April, Patel's lawyer Jesse Binnall filed a 19-page defamation complaint in Washington's federal district court, alleging the article was 'replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office.'

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and its communications team have twice issued statements saying the publication stands by its reporting and will 'vigorously defend' the magazine against what it called a meritless lawsuit. Fitzpatrick, a former senior investigative producer for NBC News, told reporters: 'I am a very careful, very diligent, award-winning investigative reporter. I stand by every word of this reporting.'

Patel has vowed to fight every allegation in court, but the question of whether the FBI director can credibly lead 38,000 federal employees while under a congressional perjury demand and a storm of documented internal concern may not wait for a judge's ruling.