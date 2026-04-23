A fresh political storm has erupted after Donald Trump was accused of planning an early exit from a major Washington event, fuelling claims he is attempting to avoid renewed scrutiny over his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy has ignited backlash across political circles, with critics accusing Trump of dodging accountability while supporters dismiss the claims as yet another media-driven attack. The unfolding drama has turned what should have been a routine public appearance into a flashpoint of tension, speculation, and political theatre.

Trump's Event Exit Claims

Reports suggest Trump intends to attend the upcoming White House Correspondents' event but leave before key moments that could prove uncomfortable. The event, organised by the White House Correspondents' Association, is traditionally attended by sitting presidents and includes moments of direct engagement with journalists.

However, insiders claim Trump may deliver remarks before exiting early, potentially avoiding interactions linked to renewed discussions about Epstein. Critics argue this move raises serious questions about transparency, particularly given the longstanding public interest in Trump's past associations.

Trump has not publicly confirmed the reported plan. His allies insist any suggestion of avoidance is politically motivated, while opponents say the timing speaks for itself. The speculation alone has already intensified scrutiny ahead of the event.

Epstein Links Return to the Spotlight

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The controversy has been amplified by renewed attention on Epstein related reporting, including coverage by The Wall Street Journal, which is set to be recognised at the event for investigative work tied to the scandal.

The reporting has revived public discussion about Trump's historical connections to Epstein, including past comments and disputed claims. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has challenged elements of the reporting, even pursuing legal action in response to certain allegations.

Despite this, critics argue that the issue continues to shadow his public appearances. The possibility that Trump could avoid key moments at the event has only added fuel to claims that he is seeking to limit exposure to difficult questions.

Supporters, however, maintain that the ongoing focus on Epstein is part of a broader effort to damage Trump politically. They argue that no new verified evidence has emerged to justify the current wave of attention.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comments Add Fuel

The situation escalated further after remarks from Marjorie Taylor Greene added a new dimension to the controversy. She claimed that Trump expressed concerns about releasing information linked to Epstein, allegedly suggesting that doing so could impact people within his circle.

While these claims remain contested and unverified, they have been widely circulated and have intensified debate around the issue. Critics have seized on the comments as evidence of deeper concerns, while Trump's allies have dismissed them as mischaracterised or taken out of context.

The remarks have also drawn attention to broader political divisions, with factions within Trump-aligned circles increasingly clashing over how to handle the fallout. Analysts note that internal disagreements are becoming more visible as the story develops.

As the controversy spreads, backlash has continued to build across both media and political spaces. Commentators have questioned whether a president should attend such an event only to leave before engaging fully, particularly at a gathering meant to celebrate press freedom and accountability.

At the same time, supporters argue that Trump has long been critical of the media and should not be expected to participate in what they describe as a hostile environment. This divide reflects a wider polarisation that has defined much of the reaction to the story.