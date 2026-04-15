An off-duty police officer who showed up at an anti-ICE protest is at the centre of a growing controversy in Arizona, after a Phoenix Police sergeant was placed on administrative leave for allegedly arriving armed at a student immigration protest and attempting to provoke teenagers into a confrontation that could lead to arrests.

The incident, which took place at Hamilton High School in Chandler on 30 January, has sparked intense debate about police conduct, protest rights, and whether an off-duty officer deliberately tried to escalate a peaceful student walkout into a law enforcement incident.

According to reporting from The Intercept and local media citing police records, Sergeant Dusten Mullen allegedly told responding officers that he intended to act in a way that would provoke students into physical contact so arrests could be made and recorded.

Armed Presence at a Student Walkout

The protest was part of a wider anti-ICE high school walkout movement across the Phoenix area, where students gathered to speak out against immigration enforcement policies.

At Hamilton High School, hundreds of students walked out, chanting and holding signs, while passersby reportedly honked in support. Witnesses described the scene as largely peaceful and student-led until an armed man entered the area.

That man was later identified as Phoenix Police Sergeant Dusten Mullen. Though off duty, he allegedly carried a handgun and extra ammunition magazines, and wore a neck gaiter covering part of his face. He was also seen wearing a shirt featuring an American flag and political slogans.

His presence quickly drew attention from students and parents, some of whom said they did not initially know who he was or why he was there, but felt uneasy seeing a masked, armed adult moving through a student demonstration.

The suspicious masked man openly carrying a handgun and two extra magazines flagged by Hamilton HS students during their anti-ICE walkout turned out to be...a cop.



His plan? Letting students to assault him, so he could make mass arrests. pic.twitter.com/IaSIj2heP6 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 14, 2026

Allegations of Intentional Provocation

The most controversial claims stem from statements Mullen allegedly made to responding officers at the scene.

According to police reports cited by local outlets, he reportedly said: 'My plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me, and you guys arrest them all, and I'll keep it on film.'

These alleged remarks have fuelled accusations that the officer deliberately provoked protesters, with critics arguing that the intent was not crowd control but escalation designed to generate arrests.

The same reporting suggests he also referenced filming the interaction, raising further concerns about whether the encounter was staged or intentionally escalated for documentation purposes.

Teen Arrest and Disputed Evidence

Tensions escalated when police were called to the scene following reports of a confrontation involving the officer and students.

Chandler police later stated that a teenage girl was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Mullen. However, the video reviewed by local media reportedly shows only liquid making contact, not a bottle. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office later dropped the charges.

This discrepancy has intensified scrutiny around the arrest, raising questions about how quickly charges were filed and whether the available evidence supported the allegation.

Dusten Mullen has been involved in a controversy over allegations of inappropriate conduct during an anti-ICE student walkout.



He was armed with an exposed handgun in a holster and two extra handgun magazines.



A lawyer representing him said the Phoenix Police sergeant has been… pic.twitter.com/bI97TuPj5j — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) April 12, 2026

Fear and Confusion on the Ground

Witnesses described confusion and fear as the situation unfolded.

One parent who attended because her children were participating said the protest had been peaceful and supportive until students began warning others about an armed man on the scene.

She described Mullen as walking along the sidewalk and engaging with students in a way she perceived as confrontational. Once she learned there was a man with a gun nearby, she immediately moved her daughter away from the area.

She added that the presence of an armed, masked individual at a student protest created a sense of unpredictability, particularly given recent high-profile incidents involving firearms at public demonstrations.

Administrative Leave and Department Response

Phoenix Police Chief Matthew Giordano confirmed that Sergeant Dusten Mullen has been placed on paid administrative leave and required to surrender his badge and firearm pending an internal investigation.

Giordano emphasised that officers are held to higher standards both on and off duty, stating that actions that undermine public trust will not be tolerated.

Mullen, who reportedly earned more than $300,000 (£221,380) in 2025, remains under review as investigators examine whether his conduct violated departmental policy or ethical guidelines.

His attorney has pushed back against the allegations of misconduct, arguing that Mullen was acting as a private citizen and within his constitutional rights.

A Flashpoint on Policing Accountability

What is clear is that this incident is no longer just a local protest story; it has become a flashpoint in a broader debate over policing, power, and accountability.

At its core are difficult questions about what happens when an armed, off-duty officer enters a crowd of teenagers exercising their right to protest, and is then accused of attempting to turn that moment into arrests.

For critics, the case highlights how quickly authority can blur into provocation and how fragile public trust can become when those tasked with maintaining order are alleged to be pushing it toward confrontation.