Cole Tomas Allen was named 'Teacher of the Month' just four months before he allegedly stormed one of Washington's most high-profile events armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. The 31-year-old from Torrance, California, is now in federal custody after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night, 25 April 2026, where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and senior Cabinet officials were gathered.

A Secret Service agent was struck by at least one round believed to have been fired by Allen, but was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover. None of the dinner guests inside the ballroom were seriously injured, and Trump and Melania were safely evacuated from the event. As investigators piece together who Allen is, a series of photos and records reveal a portrait of a man whose public life gave little indication of what was to come.

The Caltech Graduate

Allen's LinkedIn profile shows he graduated from the California Institute of Technology — commonly known as Caltech — in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. During his time there, he was a member of the winning group of the 31st annual Mechanical Engineering 72 Design Competition, which involved building robots that could play football. His five-person group, 'Blitzkrieg Bots,' competed against four other teams for the 'Tridroid Cup' in 2016.

Months later, Allen was featured in a local news report for developing a prototype emergency brake for wheelchairs. A former volleyball teammate at his high school recalled Allen as a 'borderline genius' and 'super stable.'

The NASA Intern

Allen's LinkedIn profile indicates he took part in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014, described as involving work on AI models for planet mapping.

Outside the classroom, Allen also participated in the Caltech Christian Fellowship and Nerf Club, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The 'Teacher of the Month'

After graduating from Caltech, Allen worked for a year as a mechanical engineer before becoming an independent video game developer and, later, a part-time teacher at C2 Education — a company dedicated to helping high schoolers get into college. In December 2024, C2 Education named Allen its 'Teacher of the Month.'

He worked for the tutoring firm in Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement sources. He also obtained a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills, in May 2025.

The Manifesto and the Journey to Washington

Allen's brother notified the New London Police Department in Connecticut about an alleged manifesto, which Allen had sent to family members just minutes before the incident. A White House official said the manifesto stated Allen intended to target administration officials, and that his social media accounts contained anti-Trump and anti-Christian content.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC's 'Meet the Press' that the suspect had travelled across the country before the event. Law enforcement sources said he travelled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, then onwards to Washington, where he checked in as a guest at the hotel the day before the event.

The Weapons and the Charges

Authorities say Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives when he rushed a security checkpoint and ran towards the ballroom where the black-tie dinner was being held. Records show Allen purchased a .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol in October 2023 and a 12-gauge shotgun in August 2025, both legally through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

US Attorney for Washington, DC Jeanine Pirro announced Allen would be charged with one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, with more charges expected as the investigation unfolds. Trump, speaking to reporters after the incident, called Allen a 'lone wolf whack job.'

The attack marks one of the most serious security breaches at a major Washington political event in years. That a suspect with Allen's academic background — a Caltech engineering degree, a NASA internship, and a 'Teacher of the Month' award — allegedly carried out a premeditated assault on a room full of top US officials raises urgent questions about radicalisation, threat detection, and the limits of background checks in preventing politically motivated violence.