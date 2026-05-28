A wave of intense online speculation has hit the internet regarding First Lady Melania Trump as unverified internet rumours suggest she may have a 'secret child.'

Believers of the theory point to a Slovenian woman named Brina Knauss. Some online sleuths allege that Knauss is Melania's 'secret daughter' from her early years in Europe.

The narrative gained widespread attention due to popular YouTuber and digital media personality Keith Edwards. He discussed the bizarre theory at length in a recent online upload.

Melania and Trump Met Through Epstein

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A central pillar of the rumour involves Melania's introduction to Donald Trump. Edwards detailed allegations that Melania may have initially been introduced to Trump by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

According to this theory, Italian businessman Paolo Zampolli stepped in as a favour to protect the couple's public image. Zampolli historically claimed that he was the one who introduced Melania to the future president at a New York fashion party.

'There's also other reports that Melania was introduced to Trump through Epstein. So, Zampolli could very well be doing Melania a favor to say, "No, no, you can just say I'm going to I did it. I'll say it and then the people have to report on it." Whereas there's other contradicting evidence that says that actually Epstein introduced Melania to Trump,' Edwards said.

Cheating Allegations

The story takes a dramatic turn involving Zampolli's personal life. The rumors allege that Zampolli cheated on his partner, Amanda Ungaro.

Ungaro was reportedly Melania's best friend at the time. In the fallout of the alleged infidelity, Ungaro supposedly leaked several closely guarded secrets. Amongst these explosive revelations was the alleged existence of Melania's secret Slovenian daughter.

'Now, this is where Ungaro takes hold,' Edwards continued. 'Amanda Ungaro, who was Melania's best friend, and they hung out all the time, even during the holidays. There's so many pictures of them and the Trumps together... Now, after Paolo Zampolli cheated on Amanda, Amanda, who never married Paolo, was deported by ICE.'

'Melania has been trying to fight everyone and anyone who is trying to get the truth out there. And the truth has a way of bubbling up whether you want it to or not. Actually, Melania Trump has been suing people and been winning lawsuits, even against someone like Michael Wolf, whose lawsuit was actually thrown out by a judge, a Trump judge.'

Zampolli Could Be the Father

The internet gossip does not stop at the daughter's existence. Edwards narrated further online chatter regarding speculations claiming Zampolli himself could be Brina's father. This particular aspect of the rumour relies heavily on the timing of Melania's early modeling career under Zampolli's agency and the child's birth year.

'Donald Trump says she's from Austria. Of course, we know she's from Slovenia. But now this is where it gets interesting. There is internet speculation that there's a woman named Brina Knauss who is a Slovenian model. Look at that. Who that look like?' Edwards said, suggesting Brina and Melania have striking similarities.

'And there's speculation that she perhaps could be the product of Paolo Zampolli and Melania. Now, interestingly, if this were to have happened, it would have happened in the time where Melania was there, and that would be around 1985 when she says she was born.'

'And then when this person started to research Brina, the earliest known mention of her online is her having been on the Slovenians women's national basketball team at the age of 16 in 2001. This aligns with the 1985 birth year.'

'Could Paolo be the father? We actually don't know. Amanda Ungaro... was asked about this and said that she actually had met her at one point at one of the events that Paolo hosted, and she said that she was a sweet girl, but she knew nothing about her past.'

Edwards was careful to distance himself from endorsing the story as absolute fact. He explicitly clarified to his audience that these claims are entirely unverified.

He also noted that the bizarre narrative represents nothing more than what the internet rumours are currently saying. No official evidence exists to support any of these claims.