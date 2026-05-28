A former CIA officer has been charged in the United States with stealing public funds after federal agents allegedly discovered a secret trove at his home that included more than £31.4 million ($40 million) in gold bars, along with cash and luxury watches, according to court documents. The scale of the haul has stunned observers and raised urgent questions about how such alleged conduct could go undetected inside systems meant to scrutinise the finances and backgrounds of intelligence personnel.

The case centres on David Rush, a senior official with top secret clearance, and raises questions about how such alleged conduct could go undetected within systems designed to monitor the finances and backgrounds of intelligence personnel.

David Rush Former CIA Officer Investigation Details

Rush was charged last week in the Eastern District of Virginia with criminal theft of public money. Prosecutors allege he requested large sums for supposed work-related purposes, including foreign currency and gold bars, but diverted a portion for personal use.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents seized roughly 300 gold bars valued at more than £31.4 million ($40 million) when they searched his home on 18 May. Investigators also recovered approximately £1.57 million ($2 million) in US currency and 35 luxury watches, most identified as Rolex models.

Authorities said only part of the requested funds had been located in a storage space near Rush's office, suggesting discrepancies between the amounts requested and accounted for. The affidavit alleges that Rush 'knowingly' took funds intended for official purposes and kept them at his residence.

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Gold Bars $40 Million Cash Luxury Watches Seized

A lawyer representing Rush did not respond to a request for comment, NBC News reports.

The CIA and FBI confirmed the arrest in a joint statement, saying the case originated from an internal CIA investigation. 'After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation,' the statement said.

It added that the FBI is working with the CIA and the Department of Justice to 'follow the facts, ensure accountability, and pursue justice in accordance with the law'.

Alleged False Background Claims Spanning Two Decades

Separate allegations in the complaint accuse Rush of falsifying his background over nearly two decades in dealings with government employers.

Court documents state that in multiple job applications, Rush claimed academic credentials and professional experience that investigators say were untrue. He reportedly said he graduated from Clemson University in 2000 and later added a graduate degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On a successful application in 2009, he also cited training at the US Naval Test Pilot School.

Prosecutors allege none of those qualifications were legitimate. Investigators said Rush did not graduate from the named institutions, and the Federal Aviation Administration holds no record of him possessing a pilot's licence, despite claims he had flown for the US Navy.

In applications for promotions, Rush is also said to have claimed he served as a thesis adviser at the Air Force Institute of Technology. These assertions form part of the broader allegations that he misrepresented his credentials while advancing within government roles.

🇺🇸 A CIA officer got caught with $40 million in gold bars at home.



David Rush had a Top-Secret clearance, a senior management position at the CIA, and apparently a very interesting storage situation. Federal agents raided his house last week and walked out with 300 gold bars… pic.twitter.com/FAyvZJyTLd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026

CIA Vetting Systems Under Scrutiny After Case

The court filing does not explicitly name Rush's employing agency, but two individuals familiar with his employment history said he worked for the CIA in a managerial capacity.

It remains unclear how the investigation into Rush began or when he left his position. His home was searched last week as part of the federal probe.

The case has drawn attention to the US government's vetting and monitoring systems for employees with access to sensitive information. Intelligence agencies routinely conduct extensive background checks before hiring and continue to monitor personnel through a programme known as 'continuous vetting'.

This system, overseen by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, tracks financial activity, travel and other indicators that could signal risk, including vulnerability to coercion or misconduct.

When anomalies are flagged, officials are expected to investigate further. The details of whether or how such systems identified concerns in Rush's case have not been disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities indicating further steps may follow as they examine the full scope of the alleged misconduct.