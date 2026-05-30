A planned concert celebrating America's 250th anniversary has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing culture war surrounding President Donald Trump. What was intended as a patriotic showcase instead drew headlines after several artists named in promotional material withdrew from the event.

President Trump responded on Truth Social, dismissing the departing acts as 'Third Rate Artists' and floating himself as a replacement headliner. The dispute has since drawn reactions from comedian Bill Maher and others, adding another chapter to the long-running tension between Trump and his critics.

Bill Maher Mocks Alleged Freedom Concert Performer Withdrawals

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During a recent monologue, Maher ridiculed reports that several entertainers listed as participants in Trump's Freedom 250 concert later denied involvement. Referencing the event's announced performers, he joked: "They announced the lineup: Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, Bret Michaels. I think this is very admirable about the president — it shows that he's concerned for the unemployed. And then, after they announced this all-star lineup, a lot of them said, 'No, what are you talking about? We're not playing.'"

Maher then delivered the punchline that generated significant online attention. 'That's got to hurt a lot when you can't close the deal with Milli Vanilli,' he added.

The remarks fit into a lengthy history of clashes between Maher and Trump. Over the years, Maher has frequently criticised the president's policies, political rhetoric and public statements, while Trump has repeatedly attacked the comedian on social media and during public appearances.

More recently, Maher also mocked proposals linked to a $250 (£195) commemorative banknote featuring Trump's image and signature. He also claimed that Republicans in Congress were excited to 'carry it in their wallet.'

'They're putting out a $250 bill with Trump's face on it,' he said. 'I guess it's commemorative...I don't know.'

He also claimed that the Republicans in Congress are excited to 'carry it in their wallet' before jokingly adding, 'What a switcheroo having Trump's face next to their a**."

The comedian has remained one of the president's most persistent television critics despite occasionally advocating dialogue across political divides.

Trump Offers to Replace 'Third Rate Artists' at Freedom 250 Event

Trump responded to the series of withdrawals in characteristic fashion, with a lengthy Truth Social post suggesting he could personally replace performers who no longer wished to participate.

'Artists are getting "the yips" having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attractions anywhere in the world, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have ever done ever since being President!' Trump announced.

Trump added that he did not want unhappy performers at the 'America Is Back' rally, stating he wanted to be surrounded by 'happy,' 'smart,' and successful individuals — 'Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!'

Trump's statement quickly circulated online, drawing both support and criticism. While some supporters praised Trump's confidence and willingness to take centre stage, opponents viewed the post as evidence of growing frustration surrounding the event.

Ed Krassenstein Calls Trump's Response 'Pathetic'

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein was among those who reacted publicly to Trump's remarks. In a post on X, he wrote: 'LMAO. Look how pathetic this is! Trump is realising that artists are backing out of their performances at his 250 years of freedom concert, so he's claiming they are getting "the yips," and says he will replace them with himself.'

'LMAO. Look how pathetic this is!' Krassenstein wrote. 'Trump is realising that artists are backing out of their performances at his 250 years of freedom concert, so he's claiming they are getting "the yips," and says he will replace them with himself.'

Krassenstein dismissed Trump's claim about the artists getting 'the yips.' 'No, Donny, they aren't getting "the yips," they just can't perform for the worst President in American history,' he added.

LMAO.



Look how pathetic this is!



Trump is realizing that artists are backing out of their performances at his 250 years of freedom concert, so he’s claiming they are getting “the yips,” and says he will replace them with himself.



No Donny, they aren’t getting “the yips,” they… pic.twitter.com/R3k1H301G9 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 30, 2026

Freedom 250 Concert Controversy Continues to Draw Attention

Questions remain about the final lineup for the Freedom 250 event and whether additional performers will participate. Organisers have continued preparations for the celebration, though discussion surrounding the concert has increasingly focused on the political fallout rather than the entertainment itself.

For Trump, the dispute has become another example of how even cultural events tied to his presidency can quickly evolve into partisan battles. Whether the concert ultimately succeeds or struggles, the controversy has already ensured it remains firmly in the public spotlight.