Financial disclosure forms filed with the US Office of Government Ethics show that President Donald Trump went on a sweeping tech stock buying spree in the first three months of 2026, picking up between $1 million (£790,000) and $5 million (£3.9 million) worth of securities in more than three dozen companies — including Dell Technologies. The disclosures only became public in May, and what followed put Dell at the centre of an ethics storm: weeks later, his administration's Pentagon handed the company a five-year, $9.7 billion (£7.6 billion) contract.

The transactions are valued at between $220 million and $750 million cumulatively, according to CNBC. Among the three dozen transactions valued between $1 million and $5 million, Trump bought securities of ServiceNow, Nvidia, Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom, Motorola, Amazon, Texas Instruments and Dell. The Dell purchase would attract by far the most scrutiny once the Pentagon's contract announcement followed shortly after.

President Trump is undefeated in the stock market.



On May 8th, President Trump told everyone to "go out and buy a Dell."



19 days later, on May 27th, Dell was awarded a $9.7B contract with the US Pentagon.



Today, Dell, $DELL, reported stronger than expected earnings and the… pic.twitter.com/v2MracjE76 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 28, 2026

What the Pentagon Contract Covers

'The Department of War is taking a definitive step forward to advance our digital infrastructure to deter near-peer adversaries by awarding a five-year, $9.7 billion (£7.6 billion) Core Enterprise Technology Agreement to Dell Federal Systems,' said Kirsten A Davies, the department's chief information officer.

Davies said the agreement, scheduled to begin 1 June, provides the department with access to Microsoft 365, advanced cloud subscriptions and critical on-premises licensing. The move is expected to save the department $422 million (£332 million) annually. The contract consolidates dozens of fragmented procurement agreements across the military, the intelligence community and the US Coast Guard into a single vehicle managed by the Navy, valued at $9.69 billion (£7.6 billion) over five years.

The Ties Between Dell and the White House

The Pentagon contract did not emerge in isolation. It comes after Michael Dell, the founder and chief executive of Dell Technologies, pledged $6.25 billion (£4.9 billion) last year to fund investment accounts for children known as 'Trump accounts.' Michael Dell also sits on Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, informing public policy regarding the economy, public health, national security, energy and emerging technologies.

Beyond that, Trump had been publicly vocal about the company, repeatedly hyping Dell in public speeches and going so far as to urge people to 'go out and buy a Dell computer.' Critics have noted that his investments are not held in a conventional blind trust — the White House says assets are managed by a trust run by his children — meaning the degree of separation between the president and individual trades has itself become a matter of dispute.

🚨 WOW.



Trump’s financial disclosure forms reportedly show he bought between $1 MILLION and $5 MILLION in Dell stock earlier this year.



Then THIS WEEK…



the Pentagon awarded Dell a contract worth MORE THAN $9 BILLION.



Read that again slowly. pic.twitter.com/U7tMIcvyHS — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 30, 2026

Ethics Watchdog Sounds Alarm

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said the president's Dell stock purchase and the events that followed demonstrate 'why ethics laws matter.' 'The president has put the weight of his office behind a private company, singling them out as a good investment and granting them a lucrative government contract to further bolster their bottom line, while other companies — big and small — struggle to compete,' said Cynthia Brown, the group's senior ethics counsel.

The White House pushed back. Spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement that the president's assets are held in a trust managed by his children, adding: 'There are no conflicts of interest.' Vice President JD Vance was similarly dismissive, saying at a press conference on 19 May: 'The president doesn't sit at the Oval Office on his computer on a Robinhood account buying and selling stocks.'

No federal law bars a sitting president from holding or trading individual stocks while in office, and none of Trump's disclosed trades have been shown to violate the law. Yet his approach stands apart from those of his predecessors: most US presidents since Lyndon B. Johnson placed personal holdings into qualified blind trusts to limit conflicts — Jimmy Carter liquidated his peanut farm, Barack Obama held Treasury notes and index funds, and Joe Biden used a blind-trust arrangement. The Dell episode has renewed calls in Washington for stronger statutory conflict-of-interest protections that explicitly cover the occupant of the White House. For now, the White House maintains there is nothing to answer for — but with a $9.7 billion contract on the table and the president's name on the stock, that argument is facing its sternest test yet.