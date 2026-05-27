Nicholas Jordan Wagter's involuntary psychiatric detention in Vancouver has exploded into one of Canada's most divisive viral stories, with supporters calling it 'medical kidnapping' and demanding his release across social media.

The 27-year-old researcher and activist was detained under British Columbia's Mental Health Act after a traffic stop involving Vancouver Police and a mental health response unit.

Videos recorded by Wagter during the incident spread rapidly online, with many viewers questioning whether authorities overstepped their powers.

Wagter Remains Under Psychiatric Hold in Vancouver

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Wagter was detained on 23 May during a traffic stop involving Vancouver Police Department officers and CAR 87, a joint mental health response team that pairs police officers with psychiatric clinicians.

According to videos shared online by Wagter himself, officers informed him he had already been certified under British Columbia's Mental Health Act following concerns raised weeks earlier. He was then transported to Vancouver General Hospital for involuntary psychiatric assessment.

No criminal charges have been filed against him.

As of 27 May, Wagter remained hospitalised and continued posting updates from inside the facility, including videos and photos claiming he was being held against his will despite allegedly being cleared by other medical professionals.

'Free Nicholas Wagter' Movement Spreads Online

The case quickly became a viral flashpoint on social media, where hashtags like 'Free Nicholas Wagter' and 'medical kidnapping' began circulating widely.

Supporters argue the researcher is being punished for outspoken claims about alleged Chinese Communist Party influence in Vancouver and criticism of Canadian institutions. Many point to his calm demeanour during the traffic stop videos as evidence he was not behaving dangerously.

Some posts compared the incident to '1984' or accused Canadian authorities of weaponising mental health laws against dissenting voices.

'Are there any appeals that people can make to voice support for Nicholas Jordan Wagter? I don't want that Canada become a communist country,' a user wrote on X. Others raised fears over reports that Wagter could face forced medication while under psychiatric supervision.

Civil liberties concerns have also entered the discussion, with online users debating how much power authorities should have to detain someone who has not committed a crime.

Wagter Built Online Following Through Political Activism

Before the incident, Wagter had already developed a niche online following through lengthy Instagram posts and document distributions tied to foreign interference claims, Canadian politics and conspiracy-adjacent research topics.

The Vancouver-based researcher holds a degree in medical biophysics and has published academic work, including a 2025 paper discussing theories tied to time perception and neuroscience. He frequently posted allegations involving government corruption, Chinese influence operations and national security concerns in Canada.

Videos showing him delivering documents to institutions and public figures circulated online long before the psychiatric hold controversy began.

Some Believe the Hold Was Justified

Not everyone online agrees with the 'medical kidnapping' narrative. Many users and mental health advocates urged caution, arguing that short viral clips rarely show the full picture behind involuntary psychiatric holds.

Some pointed to family involvement and the certification process as signs that authorities believed intervention was necessary for Wagter's well-being or public safety.

Under British Columbia's Mental Health Act, officials can detain someone for psychiatric evaluation if doctors believe the person may pose a risk to themselves or others or could seriously deteriorate without treatment.

The case continues to divide social media as debates over free speech, mental health laws and government overreach intensify online.