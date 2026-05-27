Donald Trump's physical condition is under renewed scrutiny after a viral video from a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery appeared to show the 79-year-old president swaying unsteadily while standing to salute on Monday, 25 May.

For context, questions about Donald Trump's health have been simmering for months, fuelled by a series of clips in which he seemed to nod off during official events, appeared to walk uncertainly, and sported visible bruising and swelling. Supporters insist he is simply an older man under relentless public pressure. Critics see a pattern that, taken together, suggests a president struggling to meet the physical demands of the office.

The latest flashpoint came at Arlington, where Trump stood alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, and a service member during a performance of the US national anthem. In the footage, shared widely on X by users including @RapidResponse47, the others stand rigid and still. Trump, by contrast, appears to rock gently forward and backwards for the duration of the roughly 80‑second salute.

The movements are subtle rather than dramatic, but online viewers seized on them all the same. One user wrote that Trump 'could barely stand up. Weaving and bobbing like a fool.' Another posted: 'Thoroughly enjoy how he can't stand still and is swaying like he's drunk.' A third asked bluntly: 'Why does Trump look like he's gonna fall over?'

Others adopted the now-familiar language of mocking concern. 'Grandpa needs to work on his gait. He's going to spill soon,' one person wrote, while another took a sarcastic swipe at his performance in uniformed company, commenting: 'Great job standing perfectly still, sir!!'

There has been no official explanation for the swaying in the Memorial Day clip. The White House did not immediately respond to the video, and Trump himself has stayed off the subject on his preferred platform, Truth Social. Without medical notes or on-the-record clarification, nothing about his condition can be confirmed, and, as ever with health speculation, the online verdict should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read more 'Unfit for Office': Critics Blast 'Bored' Donald Trump After He's Caught Nodding Off During Solemn Memorial Day Speech 'Unfit for Office': Critics Blast 'Bored' Donald Trump After He's Caught Nodding Off During Solemn Memorial Day Speech

What is not in doubt is that this is not an isolated moment. In recent weeks, Trump has faced separate criticism for apparently dozing during solemn commemorations for fallen service members at Arlington, and for closing his eyes during meetings and public events. Footage of him walking slowly away from a podium at another ceremony also prompted questions about his balance and coordination, with some commentators bluntly concluding he was 'not well.'

Trump, for his part, insists there is nothing wrong. On Tuesday, 26 May, the day after the Arlington ceremony, he announced that he had completed his regular six‑month medical assessment. 'Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff,' he wrote on Truth Social, maintaining that he remains in 'great shape' despite visible bruises on his hands and reports of swollen ankles.

Health Experts Question Donald Trump's 'Daytime Somnolence'

It is here that the political narrative collides awkwardly with medical opinion. While Trump brushes off concerns, some clinicians watching from the sidelines have grown less sanguine.

Cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner, speaking on CNN, said he was troubled by the president's apparent tendency to drift off during the day. 'The president has severe daytime somnolence,' Reiner claimed, saying Trump 'falls asleep very often' and alleging that he had nodded off in the Oval Office and cabinet room 'on multiple occasions' while other people were talking.

⛔️Dr. Jonathan Reiner on CNN :



“The president has severe daytime somnolence… Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people.” ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IoRVyqBJJZ — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) May 26, 2026

Referring to the Memorial Day observances at Arlington, Reiner added: 'I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.' His assessment has not been independently verified by the White House or by Trump's own physicians.

Reiner went further, linking what he described as 'chronic insomnia' to the long‑term risks faced by older patients. 'Chronic insomnia is a severe illness,' he said. 'It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people.' None of Trump's doctors has suggested publicly that he is suffering from dementia or cognitive decline, and there is no official medical documentation to support that claim. But the warnings have fed into a broader narrative that questions whether the president is as sharp as he once was.

Donald Trump Dismisses 'Sleeping' Claims As Just 'Blinking'

Trump has repeatedly rejected descriptions of him falling asleep on the job. Asked about photos that appear to show him with his eyes closed during meetings, he told The Wall Street Journal that it was 'relaxing' for him to shut his eyes, insisting that this did not mean he was actually asleep.

He has also argued that still photography is a poor guide to what really happened in the room. 'Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink,' he said, suggesting that freeze‑frames were being weaponised to make him look frail or inattentive.

On another occasion, confronted with similar images, Trump offered a more openly dismissive explanation. He said his eyes were closed because he was 'bored', adding: 'I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- outta here.'

The Memorial Day swaying video lands squarely in that contested space between image and reality. To his critics, the footage shows an ageing president unable to stand still through a short anthem. To his allies, it is yet another example of opponents poring over every frame for signs of weakness in a man who insists, and whose doctors have formally reported, that he has passed his physical 'perfectly.'

Until the White House or Trump's medical team addresses the Arlington clip directly, viewers are left to draw their own conclusions from a shaky 80 seconds of tape, while the argument over what, if anything, it reveals about Donald Trump's health rolls on.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Donald Trump's reps for comments.