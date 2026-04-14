A protest outside a federal immigration detention facility in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday took an unexpected and chaotic turn when demonstrators began throwing sex toys at the building, prompting a swift police response.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department moved in to secure the area as tensions rose, later declaring the gathering an 'unlawful assembly.' Several arrests followed as authorities worked to regain control.

What began as a demonstration against immigration enforcement soon shifted into something far more surreal. The spectacle left bystanders and officers dealing with confusion, frustration and a growing sense that the situation could turn at any moment.

Protest Spirals Into Disorder

The demonstration unfolded around noon on 11 April outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility that holds detainees under the oversight of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Protesters had gathered to oppose ICE operations, but the tone changed quickly as objects began flying.

A widely shared post on Reddit showed images of officers lined up in riot gear while sex toys, described as human skin, pink and purple coloured phalli, were thrown towards the facility. Some became stuck on cars and road signs. The images captured just how strange the scene had become, drawing strong reactions online, with users expressing support, shock and disbelief.

The objects appeared to be used as a form of mockery or disruption. At the same time, they added another layer to an already tense situation, blurring the line between protest and provocation.

Police Declare 'Unlawful Assembly'

Authorities said the protest crossed into unlawful territory when participants refused to disperse and began engaging in disruptive acts. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, police issued warnings before declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly, citing safety concerns and escalating behaviour.

Officers then moved in to clear the area. Some protesters resisted, leading to confrontations that resulted in arrests. The designation allowed police to take firmer action under crowd control rules.

According to LAPD Lt. Bruce Coss, protesters were blocking traffic by 'stopping cars' and 'obstructing the street.'

For law enforcement, the concern went beyond the objects being thrown. There was a real risk the situation could escalate further. What may have started as symbolic protest was edging towards a public safety issue.

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Arrests and Rising Tensions

Several people were taken into custody during the operation, though officials have not released a full breakdown of charges. According to LiveNOW from Fox, at least six arrests were made after protesters failed to comply with dispersal orders and continued disruptive behaviour near the detention centre.

The presence of federal detainees inside the facility added urgency. Authorities moved quickly to secure the perimeter, aiming to prevent any breach or harm.

Witnesses described a scene that felt both tense and oddly theatrical. Some protesters shouted slogans, while others continued throwing objects, creating a mix of protest energy and chaotic spectacle.

A Protest that Sparks Wider Debate

The incident, which theme was a 'F--- ICE' protest as described by Frontline TPUSA, has sparked debate about the limits of protest and the methods used to draw attention to controversial issues. Supporters argue that disruptive tactics can be necessary to be heard, while critics say such actions risk overshadowing the message.

The unusual nature of the protest has also shifted public attention. Rather than focusing on concerns about immigration policy, the spectacle itself has taken centre stage, raising questions about whether the approach helped or harmed the cause.

For those who were there, the day left a clear impression. It was not just a protest but a moment where tension, symbolism and unpredictability came together in full public view.

As peace and order returned to the area, the images remained. A line of officers, a guarded facility and scattered objects on the ground told the story of a protest that drifted off course and into something far more unsettling.