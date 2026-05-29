Military personnel hoping to attend the first-ever combat sports event on the White House lawn face strict physical and financial requirements. According to internal memoranda, soldiers must cover their own travelling expenses to Washington DC to watch the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event.

Aside from the financial burden, troops must also pass a physical assessment to sit among the 1,200 allotted military guests. Applicants are required to maintain a waist-to-height ratio of 0.55, meaning their waistline cannot exceed 55 per cent of their total height.

Strict Body Standards and Financial Demands for Enlisted Guests

Read more Nothing Says Democracy Like UFC Cage Fights on the White House Lawn for America's 250th Birthday Nothing Says Democracy Like UFC Cage Fights on the White House Lawn for America's 250th Birthday

The criteria surfaced on a social media page for service members, according to Forbes. The post was captioned 'No Fatties at UFC White House Event.'

Preference for tickets will be given to junior officers and enlisted personnel who are 'genuine UFC fans,' while family members are strictly prohibited from attending. The remaining 3,100 seats within the custom-built arena are reserved for administration officials, executives, and VIP guests.

Why Prominent Celebrities Are Skipping The Ringside Seats

Several invited guests have confirmed they will not attend. Representatives for actor Mario Lopez stated a scheduling conflict with his work on the television film Christmas at the Starlight prevents his attendance. A publicist for comedian Adam Sandler also confirmed he will not be present at the 14 June event.

Internet personality Adin Ross, who previously interviewed the president, said he had been offered money for his tickets but declined, saying 'I'd rather just watch it at home with my dad.'

🚨 Military personnel attending the UFC White House event in June must meet weight and height requirements, and will have to pay their own way to attend the event, per @washingtonpost



- To be eligible, military personnel "must meet current waist-height ratio and current… pic.twitter.com/nryELRKiLT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 29, 2026

How the $60 Million Setup Impacts Taxpayers and the South Lawn

Organisers are constructing an extensive arena on the presidential grounds, complete with an 87-foot octagon and a custom overhead lighting structure. The promotion expects to spend approximately $60 million (£44.7m) on the production, including a projected loss of $30 million (£22.4m).

Company officials disclosed that they will also pay $700,000 (£521,600) to repair the South Lawn grass damaged by the construction. While the White House insists no taxpayer funds will cover normal event operations, external security costs have not been publicly disclosed.

The Department of Homeland Security classified the fight as a SEAR 1 event, requiring significant federal and local policing efforts.

Where to Watch UFC Freedom 250 and VIP Ticket Costs

Public admission to the presidential grounds is unavailable, though roughly 85,000 free tickets were distributed for a fan festival at the nearby Ellipse park, according to Forbes. High-profile corporate sponsors can secure premium VIP packages for $1.5 million (£1.1m), which include ceremonial access, private receptions, and floor seats for upcoming fights later this summer.

Fans at home can stream the entire card on Paramount+ for $8.99 (£6.70) a month.

As construction continues ahead of the historic broadcast, political scrutiny surrounding the logistical and financial burdens placed on the troops invited remains incredibly intense. Online commentators have widely condemned the spectacle as tone-deaf, given ongoing global conflicts and domestic priorities.

Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan expressed scepticism, noting it feels 'weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f***ing war.' Ultimately, the intersection of presidential security, private enterprise, and rigorous military requirements ensures this spectacle will remain heavily scrutinised long after the final bell rings.