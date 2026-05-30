Donald Trump has turned on the growing list of artists withdrawing from his flagship Freedom 250 concert series, branding them 'third rate' on Truth Social and floating himself as a last-minute replacement headliner at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The outburst came after at least seven acts — including Poison frontman Bret Michaels, country singer Martina McBride, R&B legends The Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day and The Time — announced they would no longer perform at the Great American State Fair, the centrepiece event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. The 16-day concert run is scheduled from 25 June to 10 July, organised by Freedom 250, the nonprofit established by the Trump administration for the occasion.

Trump Calls Himself Bigger Than Elvis

In a post on Truth Social, Trump did not hold back. 'I understand Artists are getting "the yips" having to do with their performance on Wednesday,' he wrote, before announcing he was 'thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar... DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate "Artists," and give a major speech.'

Trump went on to say he was 'ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location,' adding, 'Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!' He did not specify the exact date of the proposed rally.

Artists Cite Political Divide

The withdrawals have been accompanied by pointed statements from several of the departing acts. Bret Michaels cited both the event's political drift and direct safety concerns in his withdrawal, saying it had 'evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of' and that he had received threats against himself, his band, crew, and fans. The Commodores released a statement on Instagram saying, 'Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.'

Young MC withdrew from his scheduled date of 26 June. Morris Day and The Time, slated for 27 June, disputed their inclusion altogether, with Morris Day posting on Instagram that the performance had been a 'rumor' and that he had never agreed to appear. The rapid succession of pullouts within a short window has raised fresh questions about the organisers' ability to attract and retain talent for the remaining dates on the schedule.

A Celebration Turned Controversy

Freedom 250 was conceived as a non-partisan celebration of the nation's founding, but the string of cancellations has exposed a sharp cultural fault line. Several of the departing artists explicitly distanced themselves from political alignment, suggesting the event's association with the Trump administration had made participation untenable for them.

The idea of Trump himself taking the stage, or delivering a rally-style address in place of musical performances, would mark a striking turn for what was billed as a patriotic arts event. Whether the logistics materialise remains to be seen, as the White House has not confirmed any formal plans beyond the president's Truth Social post.

The Freedom 250 fallout reflects a broader tension in American public life between political identity and cultural participation. With the nation's semiquincentennial weeks away, the concert series was intended to be a unifying centrepiece. The rapid unravelling of its lineup — and Trump's combative response — signals that even a celebration of national history has become contested ground. How organisers respond in the coming days will likely shape how the 250th anniversary is remembered beyond the fireworks.